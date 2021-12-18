Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Joe Root overtakes Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar with THIS massive Test feat

England is giving some fightback to Australia in the second Ashes 2021-22 Test in Adelaide. Meanwhile, Joe Root has scripted a massive record to outlast Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar. Check out.

It has been a competitive second Test of the 2021-22 Ashes between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval, a day-night affair. While England had a tough time with the ball, it is doing decent with the bat so far. In the meantime, skipper Joe Root has scripted a massive record in Test cricket.

Root already held the record for scoring the most Test runs in a calendar year for England, edging past Michael Vaughan (1,481). Meanwhile, on Day 3 of the ongoing Test, he did even better in the same terms on Saturday, as he went past Sunil Gavaskar (1,555) and Sachin Tendulkar's (1,562). ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - England docked 8 ICC World Test Championship points for slow over-rate in Brisbane

Root is currently fifth in the same overall. Mohammad Yousuf of Pakistan holds the record with 1,788 runs, followed by Viv Richards (1,710), Graeme Smith (1,656) and Michael Clarke (1,595). Barring his ongoing innings, he has three more innings to feature in, giving him a chance to break Yousuf's record, while he has currently scored around 1,600 runs this year.