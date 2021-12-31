Ashes 2021-22: Travis Head tests COVID-19 positive, Australia struggles for replacement

Australia has an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test Ashes series over England. However, Travis Head has tested COVID positive for the hosts. Australia is seemingly struggling for his replacement.

In a setback for Australia ahead of the fourth 2021-22 Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from Wednesday, wicketkeeper-batter Travis Head has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the Aussies have delayed their travel plans to Sydney, with Cricket Australia (CA) considering replacement options for him. Also, the fate of the series has been plunged into doubt, with COVID cases in both camps.

As per CA, in a routine PCR COVID test, Head came out positive, as he has become the first Aussie member in this series to test positive. While he happens to be asymptomatic, he and his partner will have to stay back in isolation in Melbourne for seven days, as per the guidelines set by the Victorian government. Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson and Josh Inglis as the cover-ups called for him and if more COVID cases in the camp pop up. ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test - England to be without head coach Chris Silverwood due to COVID-19 close contact

For now, it is being reported that opener Usman Khawaja is likely to be his replacement at SCG. A CA spokesperson also guaranteed that other members of the Australian camp underwent tests too on Friday morning and will be travelling to Sydney via a charter flight.

"We anticipate that he [Head] will be available to play in the fifth Vodafone men's Ashes Test in Hobart. We are grateful to our exceptional medical staff for all the work they have done throughout this series, and we will continue to work with and support the players, their families and staff from both teams," the spokesperson stated, reports ESPNCricinfo. ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - Scott Boland's impressive debut hands him a berth in ICC Test Rankings