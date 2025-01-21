TNPSC updates: New guidelines rolled out for OMR answer sheets

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has introduced new procedures for OMR answer sheets in its examinations. Candidates are advised to familiarize themselves with the new format before appearing for the exams.

Employment Opportunities Lakhs of students graduate annually in Tamil Nadu, seeking employment. Many try for private sector jobs, finding opportunities in newly established factories and tech companies. The Tamil Nadu government also conducts weekly job fairs in collaboration with private companies.

TNPSC Exams These initiatives benefit many. Aspiring for government jobs, youth prepare for exams, studying diligently and attending coaching classes. TNPSC conducts these exams. The Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to provide jobs to 75,000-100,000 people by the end of 2025.

New OMR Sheet The government also conducts free training classes. TNPSC has announced new procedures for OMR answer sheets. Changes have been introduced in the OMR sheets used in TNPSC exams.

Sample OMR Sheet A sample OMR sheet with the new format is available on the TNPSC website (www.tnpsc.gov.in). It illustrates changes like filling question paper set number circles with a black ballpoint pen and modifications to the invigilator's signature section. Candidates are advised to review the sample before the exam.

