Image Credit : pixabay

Check where former PhD students are employed: Academic positions? Industry or R&D labs? Government roles? Startups or entrepreneurship? Strong alumni networks and career centers can open doors after your PhD.

Admission Requirements and Application Process

Each university has its own: Eligibility criteria (PG scores, NET qualification, etc.), entrance exams and interviews, application timeline, and proposal format or topic submission rules. Create a checklist and apply early to multiple institutions that fit your profile.