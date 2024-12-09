Indian village boy lands Rs 2 crore package at Amazon

This college student has shown what can be achieved with determination. A major company has offered him a job... and his salary of over ₹2 crore has raised eyebrows. Here's the secret behind his success.

article_image1
Young man's success story

Nothing is impossible with hard work. People who once sang about reaching the moon have now landed there. This is a perfect example of how humans can achieve anything they set their minds to. If we set a goal in life and strive to achieve it, we will surely succeed. A village boy from Telangana has achieved what he desired.

article_image2

Arbaz Qureshi

Arbaz Qureshi was born in a small village with minimal facilities. From a young age, his family encouraged him to excel in education. With the support of his parents and teachers, he completed his schooling with excellent grades. He worked hard from day one of intermediate to secure a seat in IIT Patna. This changed his life. Qureshi learned many things from his classmates across the country, which proved useful for his career.

article_image3

Young man's success story

After completing his B.Tech from IIT Patna, he secured a job at Microsoft. He worked in the Microsoft research team in Bangalore for two years. He then went to the US for higher studies, completing his MS in AI and Machine Learning from the University of Massachusetts in 2023. Recently, Amazon recognized his talent and offered him a job with a hefty package of ₹2 crores. His parents are overjoyed with his success.

