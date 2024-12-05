IIT Madras student gets record-breaking job offer $520K (Rs 4.3 crore) at Jane Street

Jane Street, a global trading firm, has offered a job to a student from the 2025 batch of IIT Madras with an annual salary of ₹4.3 crore (approximately $520,000 USD).

Richa Barua
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 5:31 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 5:31 PM IST

Campus placements have commenced at various IITs, including Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Kanpur, Roorkee, Kharagpur, and Guwahati. A student securing a job with an annual salary of ₹4.3 crore has garnered attention.

According to an Economic Times report, Jane Street, a global trading firm, has offered a job to a student from the 2025 batch of IIT Madras with an annual salary of ₹4.3 crore. The company is also covering the bonus and relocation expenses to the US.

This job offer has been made to a Computer Science Engineering student from IIT Madras through a pre-placement offer (PPO). Notably, this student was previously an intern at the same company. Another trading firm based in Hong Kong has also reportedly offered this student a job.

On the first day of the 2024-25 placement session, over 750 students from IIT Kharagpur received job offers. Software, analytics, finance, and banking sectors offered the most positions. Nine students received international offers. Notably, 11 students received offers with salaries exceeding ₹1 crore.

Companies like Apple, Capital One, DE Shaw, Kleen, Google, Graviton, Microsoft, Optiver, Quantbox, Databricks, Squarepoint Capital, Ebullient Securities, and Samsara participated in the first day of placements.

