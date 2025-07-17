Image Credit : Freepik

Follow these initial steps:

A. Define your scope: What's your topic or research problem? What time period and geographical area are you looking at? What sources will you include (books, journals, dissertations, reports)?

B. Search relevant databases: Use Google Scholar, JSTOR, PubMed, Scopus, ERIC, etc. University library databases often provide free access to paid content.

C. Use keywords and Boolean operators: Combine terms like "online learning" AND "rural students" or "climate change" OR "global warming".