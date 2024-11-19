How to become a TTE in Indian Railways? Know eligibility, salary and tips

This guide explains how to become a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) in Indian Railways. It provides key information on eligibility, the selection process, salary, and preparation strategies.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 3:44 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

TTE Exam

To become a TTE, applicants must have passed 12th grade with 50% marks and a diploma. If you dream of becoming a TTE in Indian Railways, understanding the qualifications, selection process, and preparation strategy is essential. TTEs play a vital role in ensuring passenger comfort, checking tickets, and allocating seats. They also have the authority to fine passengers traveling without valid tickets.

article_image2

Indian Railways

Here's everything you need to know about how to qualify as a TTE in Indian Railways.

To apply for the TTE position, candidates must fulfill the following requirements. Educational Qualification: Applicants must have passed the 12th-grade board exams with at least 50% marks. Additionally, it is mandatory for applicants to complete a diploma course.

Citizenship: Applicants must be Indian citizens and can apply from any state in India.

article_image3

Travelling Ticket Examiner

Exam Details:

Indian Railways releases TTE recruitment forms annually. The selection process involves an exam covering: General Knowledge, Mathematics, and Reasoning. The exam consists of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for 150 marks. Post-Exam Process: After clearing the written exam, applicants undergo practical training on specified trains and stations to familiarize themselves with the TTE's responsibilities.

article_image4

How To Become a TTE

Physical Fitness: Applicants must meet the physical standards specified by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Vision: Distant Vision: 6/9 and 6/12 (with or without proper glasses). Near Vision: 0.6/0.6 (with or without proper glasses).

Other Criteria: Applicants must fulfill additional physical fitness standards as prescribed by the RRB.

Salary and Benefits: The salary for the TTE post is determined by the Pay Commission: Pay Scale: Rs 20,200 with grade pay of Rs 5,200 – Rs 1,900, along with Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and other benefits.

article_image5

TTE Examination

Total Monthly Salary: Under the current pay structure, the gross income, including allowances, is approximately Rs 14,000 per month. With the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, applicants can expect even higher pay.

Key Tips for the Exam: Focus on improving your general knowledge, especially current affairs related to India. Strengthen your mathematical problem-solving skills through consistent practice. Work on reasoning and logical thinking abilities to perform well in the reasoning section. Utilize previous years' question papers to familiarize yourself with the exam pattern.

