How to ace competitive exams: 8 study techniques that actually work

Exam success: Discover smart study strategies, time management tips, and active learning techniques to ace any competitive exam. Boost your confidence now!

article_image1
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 1:33 PM IST

Exam success: Cracking any competitive examination requires not only hard work but also smart study methods, strategic preparation, and consistent effort. With increasing competition, students find it difficult to manage time, retain information, and deal with exam pressure. However, if you adopt some effective study strategies, your performance will be improved with boosted confidence. 
 

article_image2

1. Understand the exam pattern and syllabus

Start you preparation strategy by analysing the exam structure. Go through the correct syllabus and marking scheme. Knowledge of the weightage of question will help you prioritize the subjects and work out the time allocation for study purposes.

2. Create a realistic study plan

A study timetable will guarantee you a good preparation, if you stay consistent with it. Divide the syllabus into smaller portions that can be easily managed and fix daily, weekly, and monthly goals. Ensure that your schedule includes: 
•    Dedicated revision time
•    Mock test practice
•    Short breaks to avoid burnout
•    Time for weaker subjects


article_image3

3. Use active learning techniques

Passive reading is not enough for competitive exams. Instead, adopt active learning methods such as:
•    Mind Mapping & Flowcharts: Helps in visualizing and connecting concepts.
•    Feynman Technique: Teach a topic in simple terms as if explaining it to a child.
•    SQ3R Method (Survey, Question, Read, Recite, Review): Enhances comprehension and retention.
•    Self-Quizzing: Testing yourself regularly reinforces concepts and improves recall.

4. Mock tests and PYQs

Practicing mock tests makes you acquainted with the real exam conditions, which helps you to improve speed, precision, and time management. Similarly, practicing the previous years' question papers also allows you to improve your performance. Make sure you include the following in your preparation. 
•    Identify recurring topics
•    Improve problem-solving skills
•    Reduce exam anxiety
•    Track progress and weak areas
Solve at least one full-length mock test every week and gradually increase frequency as the exam approaches.

article_image4

5. Time management skills

Most competitive exams have strict time limits, making it crucial to practice solving questions quickly and accurately. Use these strategies:
•    Follow the 2-Minute Rule: If you get stuck on a question for more than 2 minutes, move on.
•    Use the 50-30-20 Rule: Spend 50% of the time on easy questions, 30% on moderate ones, and 20% on tough ones.
•    Learn Shortcut Techniques: Speed up calculations by mastering mental math and shortcut tricks.

6. Consistent revision

Regular revision is essential for long-term retention. Instead of revising everything at once, follow the Spaced Repetition Method:
•    Revise new concepts within 24 hours
•    Revisit important topics after a week
•    Go through entire syllabus once a month

article_image5

7. Stay healthy 

A healthy mind and body play a crucial role in exam success. 
•    Get 7-8 hours of sleep daily for better memory retention.
•    Follow a balanced diet to maintain energy levels.
•    Engage in exercise or meditation to reduce stress.
•    Take regular breaks to avoid burnout and stay motivated.

8. Believe in yourself

Have faith in yourself. Believe you can conquer any challenge you encounter in life. Stay motivated, avoid any negativity, surround yourself with positive peers, affirmations, and keep on reminding yourself of your goals.

