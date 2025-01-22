Final Reminder for Students: Sainik School Entrance Exam 2025-26 application ends tomorrow

The national entrance exam for admission to Class 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools for the academic year 2025-26 will be held in February. Tomorrow is the last day to apply.

Sainik School

Sainik School is a residential school run jointly by the Ministry of Defence and the State Government. It follows the curriculum of the Indian Public Schools Conference. Only boys are admitted. An entrance exam is conducted annually for admission to Class 6 and 9 in 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

Sainik School Entrance Exam

The national entrance exam for admission to Class 6 and 9 for the academic year 2025-26 will be held in February. Online applications have been open since December 24.

All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam

The deadline to apply for the exam is tomorrow. Interested candidates should apply immediately through https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/. The application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs.650 and for others is Rs.800, payable online by January 24.

AISSEE Application

For application procedures, eligibility criteria, hall ticket release, and other details, visit the NTA website (www.nta.ac.in). For any queries, contact 011-40759000 or email aissee@nta.ac.in.

Latest Videos