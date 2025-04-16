There are several misconceptions surrounding B.Tech and B.E programs, which often confuse students during the decision-making process. It’s important not to be influenced by these myths when choosing a course. Some common misconceptions include:

Only government colleges offer B.Tech, while private colleges offer B.E

Industrial training is not included in either B.Tech or B.E programmes

One degree is more valuable or respected than the other

In reality, both B.Tech and B.E hold equal academic value and career potential. The choice should be based on your learning preferences and long-term goals.