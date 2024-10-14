Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Achieve IELTS Band 7: Essential tips and tricks for a higher exam score

    To achieve a band score of 7 in the IELTS exam, here are essential tips to help you prepare effectively and improve your skills.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 10:25 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

    The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) evaluates language skills related to immigration, employment, and study. Band score of 7 or higher is required by many prestigious universities. If this is your goal, here are some insightful study strategies to get you there.
     

    article_image2

    Test Format
    Make sure you are familiar with the exam format before taking it. There are distinct assessments for the Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking portions of the IELTS exam. It takes all four to be successful.

    Regular Practice
    Regular practice is essential. Set some time each day to practice each of the four areas. To evaluate yourself, use the official IELTS practice materials and exam samples.
     

    article_image3

    Test Format
    Make sure you are familiar with the exam format before taking it. There are distinct assessments for the Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking portions of the IELTS exam. It takes all four to be successful.

    Regular Practice
    Regular practice is essential. Set some time each day to practice each of the four areas. To evaluate yourself, use the official IELTS practice materials and exam samples.
     

    article_image4

    Listening Skills
    Listen to radio shows, podcasts, and audio recordings in English regularly. Examine pronunciation, intonation, and accents carefully. It can be helpful to be familiar with various accents.

    Writing Practice
    Write every day to improve your writing skills. Pay close attention to the essay and report structures, especially the endings. Get teacher comments while practicing a variety of subjects within time constraints.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Internship Scheme: Over 90,000 opportunities open; Check eligibility, how to apply and more gcw

    PM Internship Scheme: Over 90,000 opportunities open; Check eligibility, how to apply and more

    Who is Tina Dabi? A look at story of resilience, love and success RBA

    Who is Tina Dabi? A look at story of resilience, love and success

    Hack The Mountains 5.0 Unleashes Innovation at Gujarat's Marwadi University

    Hack The Mountains 5.0 Unleashes Innovation at Gujarat's Marwadi University

    IIMCAA Awards 2024: Anup Pandey 'Journalist of the Year,' Shagun Kapil receives Agriculture Reporting award

    IIMCAA Awards 2024: Anup Pandey 'Journalist of the Year,' Shagun Kapil receives Agriculture Reporting award

    ISRO recruitment 2024 Apply for Technician Medical officer and other posts vkp

    ISRO recruitment 2024: Apply for Technician, Medical officer and other posts

    Recent Stories

    'Defend your people, country...' Hezbollah releases audio of hassan Nasrallah two weeks after his death (LISTEN) anr

    'Defend your people, country...' Hezbollah releases audio of Nasrallah two weeks after his death (LISTEN)

    Bahraich communal clashes: 1 killed during Durga idol immersion; UP CM days guilty won't be spared (WATCH) snt

    Bahraich communal clashes: 1 killed during Durga idol immersion; UP CM says guilty won't be spared (WATCH)

    Jigra Box Office collection Dy 3: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer earns THIS on first Sunday ATG

    'Jigra' Box Office collection Dy 3: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer earns THIS on first Sunday

    Ananya Panday revealed Aryan Khan threatened her with video leak NTI

    Ananya Panday reveals Aryan Khan threatened her with video leak

    Chennai power outage alert: THESE areas to face 5-hour cut over next 2 days AJR

    Chennai power outage alert: THESE areas to face 5-hour cut for 2 days

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon