Will Rs 200 notes be DISCONTINUED? RBI's official notice explained

Big news mid-January. After the 2000 rupee note, will the 200 rupee note be discontinued? Reports suggest that all 200 rupee notes may be withdrawn from the market. What does the Reserve Bank of India say?

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 11:19 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 11:19 AM IST

Did you know Rs 500 and Rs 200 notes are the most circulated in the market. Almost everyone has a 200 rupee note in their pocket.

Is the Modi government going to discontinue this current note? Reserve Bank gave a sudden big update. A notification has been issued. What is being said in that notification? You will be surprised to know.

article_image3

RBI says that after the demonetization of the 2000 rupee note, counterfeit 200 and 500 rupee notes are continuously increasing in the country. The Reserve Bank of India has cautioned the public to take extra precautions during transactions.

article_image4

How do you know that the Rs 200 note in your pocket is not fake?

How to identify a real note: 200 written in Devanagari script on the left, Clear picture of Mahatma Gandhi in the middle, Micro letters 'RBI', 'Bharat', 'India', and '200', Ashoka Pillar symbol on the right.

article_image5

To prevent the spread of counterfeit notes, the Reserve Bank of India has urged the public to be cautious. The Reserve Bank of India has advised to check the notes properly during transactions. If anyone receives a counterfeit note, they have been instructed to immediately inform the local administration or the concerned bank authorities.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact vkp

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact

L and T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin snt

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50 vkp

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers AJR

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month vkp

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month

Recent Stories

Singer Neha Kakkar arrested in trading scam? Uncovering the truth behind viral photos NTI

Singer Neha Kakkar arrested in trading scam? Uncovering the truth behind viral photos

Under fire Rohit Sharma practices with Mumbai Ranji team at Wankhede stadium; pictures go viral snt

Under fire Rohit Sharma practices with Mumbai Ranji team at Wankhede stadium; pictures go viral

Donald Trump would've been convicted in 2020 election case if he wasn't elected: Special Counsel Report shk

Donald Trump would've been convicted in 2020 election case if he wasn't elected: Special Counsel Report

Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 6 Celebs who took a dip at Kumbh Mela NTI

Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 6 Celebs who took a dip at Kumbh Mela

GOOD NEWS for West Bengal govt employees as DA may hike by 10% gcw

GOOD NEWS for West Bengal govt employees as DA may hike by 10%

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon