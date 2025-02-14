Will Lakshmir Bhandar allowance increase? Mamata Banerjee hints at possibility

The Mamata Banerjee government has launched several allowance schemes for the residents of West Bengal, one of which is the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Currently, women from the general category receive Rs 1000, and women from the Scheduled Castes/Tribes receive Rs 1200.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 3:25 PM IST

The Mamata government has introduced several allowances since coming to power, keeping in mind the needs of the state's residents.

budget 2025
article_image2

They receive between Rs 1000 and Rs 1500 per month as an allowance. Members of Scheduled Castes and Tribes receive even more.

article_image3

This list of allowances includes widow allowance, old age allowance, Kanyashree, Yuvashree, and Taruner Swapna.

article_image4

However, among all these allowances, Lakshmir Bhandar has gained the most popularity. Women in the state receive the benefit of this allowance.

article_image5

For some time, there have been rumors of an increase in the Lakshmir Bhandar allowance. Mamata Banerjee herself spoke about it.

article_image6

In a meeting, the Chief Minister said that Lakshmir Bhandar belongs to the mothers and sisters of the state. This allowance will increase gradually.

article_image7

So, everyone is waiting for this allowance to increase in the future. It was heard that the allowance would be increased by Rs 500.

article_image8

article_image9

It is being heard that soon women from the general category will receive Rs 1500, and women from Scheduled Castes/Tribes will receive Rs 1800.

article_image10

However, no announcement has been made regarding this allowance increase yet. Now it's a matter of waiting and seeing if this allowance actually increases.

