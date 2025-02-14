Will Lakshmir Bhandar allowance increase? Mamata Banerjee hints at possibility

The Mamata Banerjee government has launched several allowance schemes for the residents of West Bengal, one of which is the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Currently, women from the general category receive Rs 1000, and women from the Scheduled Castes/Tribes receive Rs 1200.

The Mamata government has introduced several allowances since coming to power, keeping in mind the needs of the state's residents.

They receive between Rs 1000 and Rs 1500 per month as an allowance. Members of Scheduled Castes and Tribes receive even more.

This list of allowances includes widow allowance, old age allowance, Kanyashree, Yuvashree, and Taruner Swapna.

However, among all these allowances, Lakshmir Bhandar has gained the most popularity. Women in the state receive the benefit of this allowance.

For some time, there have been rumors of an increase in the Lakshmir Bhandar allowance. Mamata Banerjee herself spoke about it.

In a meeting, the Chief Minister said that Lakshmir Bhandar belongs to the mothers and sisters of the state. This allowance will increase gradually.

So, everyone is waiting for this allowance to increase in the future. It was heard that the allowance would be increased by Rs 500.

It is being heard that soon women from the general category will receive Rs 1500, and women from Scheduled Castes/Tribes will receive Rs 1800.

However, no announcement has been made regarding this allowance increase yet. Now it's a matter of waiting and seeing if this allowance actually increases.

