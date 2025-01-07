Who is Jagdeep Singh? Meet World's highest-paid person, founder of QuantumScape earing Rs 48 crore per day

Jagdeep Singh is the world's highest-paid person, earning ₹48 crore daily and ₹17,500 crore annually. The QuantumScape founder leads EV battery technology.

Richa Barua
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 1:11 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 1:11 PM IST

Highest paid employee

Jagdeep Singh has emerged as the world's highest-paid individual. His massive income has garnered significant attention. This Indian-origin entrepreneur's daily salary is an astounding ₹48 crore, with an annual income of ₹17,500 crore and a monthly income of ₹1,458 crore. In comparison, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet and another high-earning individual of Indian descent, has an annual salary of ₹1,663 crore.

Jagdeep Singh

This rises to ₹1,854 crore when allowances are included, approximately ₹5 crore per day. Jagdeep Singh's income surpasses even the likes of Elon Musk. As the founder and former CEO of QuantumScape, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) battery technology, Singh's earnings reflect the groundbreaking work his company has undertaken. QuantumScape is globally recognized for its research and development in enhancing EV battery performance and significantly reducing charging times.

Quantumscape

Singh's vision attracted major investors, including Volkswagen and Bill Gates, further solidifying the company's global reputation. Born and educated in India, Jagdeep Singh holds a B.Tech from Stanford University and an MBA from the University of California. Before founding QuantumScape in 2010, he held leadership positions in various companies for over 10 years.

Electric Vehicle Battery

He gained valuable experience in the technology and energy sectors. Under his leadership, QuantumScape is at the forefront of solid-state battery technology, a crucial innovation for the future of sustainable transportation. A significant portion of Jagdeep Singh's income comes from stock options, valued at approximately ₹19,000 crore (about $2.3 billion).

