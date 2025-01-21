West Bengal to receive Rs 1,800 crore monthly; Mamata govt plans liquor shops in every Panchayat

The West Bengal government aims to open at least one liquor shop in every panchayat in 2025. Reports indicate liquor sales generated ₹1800 crore monthly last year, and the state aims to surpass this record.

West Bengal earns crores from liquor sales. The Mamata Banerjee government aims to set a new record by opening liquor shops in every panchayat in 2025.

The state wants at least one government-authorized liquor shop in every panchayat. There are 7,746 government-authorized liquor shops in West Bengal, including 3,339 in panchayat areas.

Not all shops are operational yet. The state government is optimistic about increased revenue once all shops are established.

The West Bengal State Beverage Corporation Limited was formed in 2017 to streamline liquor sales and revenue generation.

The corporation reported Rs 3,618 crore in revenue from liquor sales in 2024. The previous year's revenue was Rs 2,350 crore, indicating a yearly increase in liquor sales revenue.

West Bengal's Excise Department reported Rs 654 crore in liquor sales between December 24 and 31. Total revenue from liquor sales in 2024 reached Rs 21,000 crore.

The government's budget target was Rs 21,846 crore, which the Excise Department is confident of exceeding in the final quarter.

Despite high revenue, the government believes more liquor shops are needed in West Bengal. These are expected to be operational by April.

Kolkata has the most liquor shops, with 405 in South Kolkata. Among districts, Purba Bardhaman leads with 439 shops. Purba Bardhaman has 439 liquor shops, followed by Paschim Bardhaman with 418.

