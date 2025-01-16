West Bengal govt may approve 10% Dearness Allowance hike for employees

Speculation surrounding the Dearness Allowance (DA) increase for West Bengal government employees is about to end. Reports suggest a significant 10% DA hike, potentially credited to employee accounts before the Bengali New Year.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 9:12 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 9:12 AM IST

Speculation about the dearness allowance of West Bengal state government employees is rife. This speculation has been going on for a long time.

article_image2

Many questions have been circulating for a long time about how much allowance Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will increase for her state government employees.

article_image3

In between, it was heard that the Mamata government would increase the allowance by 6 percent. But, later the employees were disappointed.

article_image4

At one point, the government announced that the allowance would not be increased. Meanwhile, confirmed news was received.

article_image5

This time not 3 or 4. Mamata government will increase the allowance by 10 percent. It is reported that if all goes well, the allowance money will be deposited in the employees' accounts before the Bengali New Year. And if it increases by 10 percent, the employees will get a hefty amount.

article_image6

It has been learned that discussions are currently underway regarding the increase in the allowance of state government employees. The DA of state government employees will be announced soon.

article_image7

Meanwhile, the DA of central government employees has recently been increased by 3 percent. They are getting 53 percent DA. Then at the end of February it may increase by another 3 percent to 56 percent.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: BBMP achieves 83% of property tax target, eyes Rs 500 crore by March end vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP achieves 83% of property tax target, eyes Rs 500 crore by March end

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact vkp

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact

L and T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin snt

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50 vkp

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers AJR

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Gauthami Jadav's weekly salary revealed RBA

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Gauthami Jadav's weekly salary revealed

Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Jr NTR 'SHOCKED' as his Devara co-star stabbed; here's what he said RBA

Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Jr NTR 'SHOCKED' as his Devara co-star stabbed; here's what he said

Never felt so unsafe...', Pooja Bhatt OPENS up on attack on Saif Ali Khan ATG

'Never felt so unsafe...', Pooja Bhatt OPENS up on attack on Saif Ali Khan

Bengaluru: BBMP achieves 83% of property tax target, eyes Rs 500 crore by March end vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP achieves 83% of property tax target, eyes Rs 500 crore by March end

AI impact on banking: 2 lakh employees could lose jobs to Automation AJR

AI impact on banking: 2 lakh employees could lose jobs to Automation

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon