West Bengal govt may approve 10% Dearness Allowance hike for employees

Speculation surrounding the Dearness Allowance (DA) increase for West Bengal government employees is about to end. Reports suggest a significant 10% DA hike, potentially credited to employee accounts before the Bengali New Year.

This time not 3 or 4. Mamata government will increase the allowance by 10 percent. It is reported that if all goes well, the allowance money will be deposited in the employees' accounts before the Bengali New Year. And if it increases by 10 percent, the employees will get a hefty amount.

It has been learned that discussions are currently underway regarding the increase in the allowance of state government employees. The DA of state government employees will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the DA of central government employees has recently been increased by 3 percent. They are getting 53 percent DA. Then at the end of February it may increase by another 3 percent to 56 percent.

