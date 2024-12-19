West Bengal govt gifts employees 6% DA raise to ring in New Year; check details

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may announce good news for state government employees before Christmas. Sources suggest a 6% Dearness Allowance increase is likely.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 12:14 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

Happy days are coming for state government employees with Christmas. Before 2025 arrives, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may announce good news for the state's government employees. 

article_image2

According to sources, the Chief Minister may announce a 6% Dearness Allowance increase for state government employees. She may announce this good news during the Christmas festivities.

article_image3

State government employees will breathe a sigh of relief with this year-end festival. This is because the state government employees have been continuously facing problems with this dearness allowance. 

article_image4

So, if such news is announced on Christmas, the year-end festivities will be joyful. Some employees believe that such an announcement at this time of year will further boost employees' confidence in the government.

article_image5

However, the Chief Minister has not yet made an official announcement on this matter. However, some claim that the Chief Minister will announce this good news for the state government employees during the Christmas celebrations. Now it's just a matter of time.

