West Bengal government slashes allowance amount for key project: Details inside

Bad news for the people of Bengal. The Mamata Banerjee government has suddenly halved the allowance for a popular scheme. This sudden news has shocked people. It goes without saying that those who benefited from this project will face difficulties.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 10:09 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 10:09 AM IST

The West Bengal Government has introduced several schemes for the benefit of its citizens, providing financial assistance to the general public.

article_image2

Now, the government has halved the allowance for one such popular scheme! The government is facing financial constraints, leading to this decision.

article_image3

Swasthya Sathi is one of the key schemes launched by the state government. Initially, patients received a transport allowance of Rs 600 after treatment under this scheme.

article_image4

It was later reduced to Rs 400. Now, the state government has halved it to Rs 200. A notification from Swasthya Bhavan states that patients will now receive Rs 200 instead of Rs 600 or Rs 400.

article_image5

Patients received a transport allowance of Rs 600 after discharge under the Swasthya Sathi scheme. The Swasthya Sathi project was run by a private organization, and the state government paid their premiums.

article_image6

The government deducted Rs 200 as administrative costs from the Rs 600 transport allowance, providing Rs 400. Now it's reduced to Rs 200.

article_image7

Allegations of misappropriation of transport allowance under the Swasthya Sathi scheme at Kolkata Medical College surfaced against some hospital staff, prompting Swasthya Bhavan to take action.

