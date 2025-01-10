West Bengal government slashes allowance amount for key project: Details inside

Bad news for the people of Bengal. The Mamata Banerjee government has suddenly halved the allowance for a popular scheme. This sudden news has shocked people. It goes without saying that those who benefited from this project will face difficulties.

The West Bengal Government has introduced several schemes for the benefit of its citizens, providing financial assistance to the general public.

Now, the government has halved the allowance for one such popular scheme! The government is facing financial constraints, leading to this decision.

Swasthya Sathi is one of the key schemes launched by the state government. Initially, patients received a transport allowance of Rs 600 after treatment under this scheme.

It was later reduced to Rs 400. Now, the state government has halved it to Rs 200. A notification from Swasthya Bhavan states that patients will now receive Rs 200 instead of Rs 600 or Rs 400.

Patients received a transport allowance of Rs 600 after discharge under the Swasthya Sathi scheme. The Swasthya Sathi project was run by a private organization, and the state government paid their premiums.

The government deducted Rs 200 as administrative costs from the Rs 600 transport allowance, providing Rs 400. Now it's reduced to Rs 200.

Allegations of misappropriation of transport allowance under the Swasthya Sathi scheme at Kolkata Medical College surfaced against some hospital staff, prompting Swasthya Bhavan to take action.

