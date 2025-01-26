West Bengal Budget 2025: DA Hike and Lakshmi Bhandar boost expected

The West Bengal state government will present its budget in a few days. It is rumored that this year's budget may be presented on February 12. However, the government has not yet made any official announcement.

 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 10:58 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 10:58 AM IST

State Budget

The state government will present the budget in a few days. It is rumored that this year's budget may be presented on February 12.

article_image2

Budget Presentation

The state government's budget may be presented by Independent Charge Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya. An announcement about the budget session may be made after Mamata Banerjee returns from her district tour.

article_image3

Last Full Budget

This year, Mamata Banerjee's government will present its last full budget of the third term. An interim budget will be presented next year due to the Assembly elections.

article_image4

Hopes for Public Welfare Projects

The state government currently runs 37 public welfare projects. Speculation is rife about whether the financial allocation and the number of beneficiaries for these projects will be increased.

article_image5

Lakshmi Bhandar

Lakshmi Bhandar is the state's most popular project. Currently, women in the general category receive 1000 rupees under this scheme. It is rumored that this amount may increase in the future. Women are hopeful for an announcement in the budget.

article_image6

Lakshmi Bhandar

Lakshmi Bhandar is the state's most popular project. Women in the general category receive Rs 1000. It is rumored that this amount may increase. Women hope for a budget announcement.

article_image7

Reason for Hope

Mamata Banerjee doubled the Lakshmi Bhandar amount before the Lok Sabha elections. It is speculated that the amount might be increased to Rs 2000 or even Rs 3000 before the Assembly elections.

article_image8

DA or Dearness Allowance

State government employees have long demanded a DA increase, leading to lawsuits and protests. There are rumors in Nabanna that the DA might be increased considering the upcoming elections.

article_image9

Nabanna's Stance

Nabanna has not yet made any official announcement regarding Lakshmi Bhandar or DA. The people of the state are eagerly awaiting the budget session in the Assembly.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

What is a PAN Card? When was it introduced, who needs it, how to apply; everything you need to know AJR

What is a PAN Card? When was it introduced, who needs it, how to apply; everything you need to know

comprehensive guide to mastering home loans in India. Learn about eligibility, tax benefits, interest rates, EMI optimization, and strategies to save money

Understanding Home Loans: Eligibility, Interest Rates, and Application Process Explained

SWR plans new Rs 1,500 crore railway terminal near Devanahalli to ease congestion in Bengaluru vkp

SWR plans new Rs 1,500 crore railway terminal near Devanahalli to ease congestion in Bengaluru

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani steal limelight at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner in Washington gcw

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani steal limelight at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner in Washington

Shock for Karnataka liquor consumers as govt hikes tax on Beer by up to Rs 50 vkp

BREAKING: Shock for Karnataka liquor consumers as govt hikes tax on Beer by up to Rs 45

Recent Stories

SSMB29: Want to know Priyanka Chopra's FEE? Actress charged THIS whopping amount for Rajamouli's film NTI

SSMB29: Want to know Priyanka Chopra's FEE? Actress charged THIS whopping amount for Rajamouli's film

Sky Force to Game Changer: Top 5 highest grossing Hindi films of 2025 ATG

Sky Force to Game Changer: Top 5 highest grossing Hindi films of 2025

The Delhi Files Teaser OUT: Mithun Chakraborty's fierce first look as a patriotic hero stuns fans NTI

The Delhi Files Teaser OUT: Mithun Chakraborty's fierce first look as a patriotic hero stuns fans

IND vs ENG: Is captaincy pressure affecting Suryakumar Yadavs form? HRD

IND vs ENG: Is captaincy pressure affecting Suryakumar Yadav's form?

President Droupadi Murmu unfurls national flag on 76th Republic Day, 21 gun salute follows (WATCH) shk

President Droupadi Murmu unfurls Tricolor on 76th Republic Day, national anthem, 21 gun salute follow (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Video Icon
Stunning Footage of Massive Border 2 Fire Near San Diego: Over 6,200 Acres Burned!

Stunning Footage of Massive Border 2 Fire Near San Diego: Over 6,200 Acres Burned!

Video Icon
India, Indonesia Strengthen Defense and Maritime Security Ties | Republic Day 2025

India, Indonesia Strengthen Defense and Maritime Security Ties | Republic Day 2025

Video Icon
Watch | Vande Bharat Train's 1st Trial Run On World's Highest Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Watch | Vande Bharat Train's 1st Trial Run On World's Highest Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Video Icon