West Bengal Budget 2025: DA Hike and Lakshmi Bhandar boost expected

The West Bengal state government will present its budget in a few days. It is rumored that this year's budget may be presented on February 12. However, the government has not yet made any official announcement.

State Budget

Budget Presentation

The state government's budget may be presented by Independent Charge Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya. An announcement about the budget session may be made after Mamata Banerjee returns from her district tour.

Last Full Budget

This year, Mamata Banerjee's government will present its last full budget of the third term. An interim budget will be presented next year due to the Assembly elections.

Hopes for Public Welfare Projects

The state government currently runs 37 public welfare projects. Speculation is rife about whether the financial allocation and the number of beneficiaries for these projects will be increased.

Lakshmi Bhandar

Lakshmi Bhandar is the state's most popular project. Currently, women in the general category receive 1000 rupees under this scheme. It is rumored that this amount may increase in the future. Women are hopeful for an announcement in the budget.

Reason for Hope

Mamata Banerjee doubled the Lakshmi Bhandar amount before the Lok Sabha elections. It is speculated that the amount might be increased to Rs 2000 or even Rs 3000 before the Assembly elections.

DA or Dearness Allowance

State government employees have long demanded a DA increase, leading to lawsuits and protests. There are rumors in Nabanna that the DA might be increased considering the upcoming elections.

Nabanna's Stance

Nabanna has not yet made any official announcement regarding Lakshmi Bhandar or DA. The people of the state are eagerly awaiting the budget session in the Assembly.

