TCS ends work from home, company asks employees to come to office thrice a week

After years of allowing staff to work from home, software giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has urged them to return to the workplace at least three times each week. This change was made in response to the epidemic. The COVID-19 epidemic has temporarily abated, thus TCS workers will no longer be able to work from home, the business just informed them in an email. According to a schedule established by their team leads, TCS employees would be required to visit the office three times a week, the business said, adding that senior executives have already begun working from their base locations.

"As you are aware, we have started work from office and our senior leaders have been working from TCS offices for a while now as things have become normal. It is now time that our larger teams should start working from office as well," said the internal email from TCS. All TCS employees are required to work from the office at least three days each week as part of our "Return to Office" policy. "Your individual supervisors will now schedule you to work from the TCS office, and you will be notified of this," it read. The email requested that employees get in touch with their individual HR partners for further information, but it did not give them a timeframe.