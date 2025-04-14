Tamil New Year gift? Tamil Nadu govt likely to announce DA hike for employees soon

Read Full Gallery

An important update regarding the dearness allowance hike for Tamil Nadu government employees and teachers has been released. Chief Minister Stalin is likely to announce it as a New Year's gift.

Dearness allowance hike announcement for Tamil Nadu government employees: Government employees across the country are the bridge that brings government schemes to the people. In that way, they are taking action to ensure that people get due benefits during times of rain, flood damage, and natural disasters. Governments are providing various concessions to government employees. Accordingly, dearness allowance is increased twice a year for central and state government employees. Accordingly, dearness allowance is revised based on inflation and price rise.

Dearness allowance hike for government employees In that way, following the central government's increase in dearness allowance last October, the dearness allowance for government employees and teachers in Tamil Nadu was increased. Accordingly, Chief Minister Stalin had ordered a 3 percent increase in dearness allowance. Due to this, lakhs of Tamil Nadu government employees benefited. Following this, the Union Cabinet approved the increase in dearness allowance for central government employees again in March this year.



Again dearness allowance hike announcement Following this, the dearness allowance for central government employees increased from 53 to 55 percent. The salaries of crores of employees across the country increased. Following this, government employees are waiting for the Tamil Nadu government to also increase the dearness allowance. The Tamil Nadu government has held consultations several times regarding this, but no announcement has been made. In this situation, information has been released that Chief Minister Stalin is likely to announce the dearness allowance hike as a Tamil New Year and Chithirai celebration gift. Accordingly, it is said that the dearness allowance announcement is likely to be released today or tomorrow.



16 lakh government employees benefit A total of 16 lakh government employees and teachers and 6 lakh pensioners in Tamil Nadu will benefit due to the dearness allowance hike. Earlier, in a letter written to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu by the Government Employees Association, government employees, teachers, pensioners, family pensioners, and employees working on special time scale of pay working in the Tamil Nadu government. Consolidated pay. Employees working on honorary pay have requested that the dearness allowance hike of 2 percent from 01.01.2025, i.e. from 53 percent to 55 percent, should be increased.

