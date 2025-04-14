user
user icon

Tamil New Year gift? Tamil Nadu govt likely to announce DA hike for employees soon

An important update regarding the dearness allowance hike for Tamil Nadu government employees and teachers has been released. Chief Minister Stalin is likely to announce it as a New Year's gift.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 14, 2025, 11:24 AM IST

Dearness allowance hike announcement for Tamil Nadu government employees: Government employees across the country are the bridge that brings government schemes to the people. In that way, they are taking action to ensure that people get due benefits during times of rain, flood damage, and natural disasters.

Governments are providing various concessions to government employees. Accordingly, dearness allowance is increased twice a year for central and state government employees. Accordingly, dearness allowance is revised based on inflation and price rise.

article_image2

Dearness allowance hike for government employees

In that way, following the central government's increase in dearness allowance last October, the dearness allowance for government employees and teachers in Tamil Nadu was increased. Accordingly, Chief Minister Stalin had ordered a 3 percent increase in dearness allowance.

Due to this, lakhs of Tamil Nadu government employees benefited. Following this, the Union Cabinet approved the increase in dearness allowance for central government employees again in March this year. 


article_image3

Dearness allowance hike

Again dearness allowance hike announcement

Following this, the dearness allowance for central government employees increased from 53 to 55 percent. The salaries of crores of employees across the country increased. Following this, government employees are waiting for the Tamil Nadu government to also increase the dearness allowance.

The Tamil Nadu government has held consultations several times regarding this, but no announcement has been made. In this situation, information has been released that Chief Minister Stalin is likely to announce the dearness allowance hike as a Tamil New Year and Chithirai celebration gift. Accordingly, it is said that the dearness allowance announcement is likely to be released today or tomorrow. 

article_image4

Tamil Nadu government employees

16 lakh government employees benefit

A total of 16 lakh government employees and teachers and 6 lakh pensioners in Tamil Nadu will benefit due to the dearness allowance hike. Earlier, in a letter written to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu by the Government Employees Association, government employees, teachers, pensioners, family pensioners, and employees working on special time scale of pay working in the Tamil Nadu government.

Consolidated pay. Employees working on honorary pay have requested that the dearness allowance hike of 2 percent from 01.01.2025, i.e. from 53 percent to 55 percent, should be increased. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

New US immigration order: H-1B, Green Card holders in US must carry documents always AJR

New US immigration order: H-1B, Green Card holders in US must carry documents always

Indian stock market: BSE, NSE remain closed today in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti AJR

Indian stock market: BSE, NSE remain closed today in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti

Indian textile exporters under pressure as US buyers refuse to share added costs AJR

Indian textile exporters under pressure as US buyers refuse to share added costs

India Singapore air travel reaches historic peak, over 5 million flyers in 2024 AJR

India-Singapore air travel reaches historic peak, over 5 million flyers in 2024

US tariffs on China's low-value e-commerce goods could shift trade to India: GTRI AJR

US tariffs on China's low-value e-commerce goods could shift trade to India: GTRI

Recent Stories

Japanese 'Baba Vanga' with eerily accurate past prophecies predicts mega-Tsunami in July 2025 dmn

Japanese 'Baba Vanga' with eerily accurate past prophecies predicts mega-Tsunami in July 2025

Horoscope today, April 14: Property and legal matters may bother you today, check astrological predictions ATG

Horoscope today, April 14: Property and legal matters may bother you today, check astrological predictions

'His wallet is full, extradition not easy: What PNB scam whistle-blower said on Mehul Choksi's arrest (WATCH) shk

'His wallet is full, extradition not easy': What PNB scam whistle-blower said on Mehul Choksi's arrest (WATCH)

Best Sneakers in the Market 2025: Prices and Features MEG

Best Sneakers in the Market 2025: Prices and Features

Why Stellantis, Xpeng And Lucid Dominated Auto Retail Chatter Last Week

Why Stellantis, Xpeng And Lucid Dominated Auto Retail Chatter Last Week

Recent Videos

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Video Icon
BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Video Icon
Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Video Icon
Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon