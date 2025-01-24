Smart budgeting: Use 50-40-10 rule to secure your financial future

Experts warn that unplanned earnings lead to debt. Even on a modest income, the 50-40-10 rule can help you live debt-free and save for the future. Learn how this simple rule works and its benefits.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 2:35 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 2:35 PM IST

Many people, regardless of income, struggle with debt due to poor planning. Unnecessary spending often leads to borrowing. To escape debt, learn to manage your income effectively. The 50-40-10 rule provides a structured spending plan.

article_image2

The 50-40-10 rule allocates 50% of income for needs, 40% for investments, and 10% for entertainment. Needs include food, rent, travel, medical expenses, and essential debts.

article_image3

Allocate 40% of your income for investments like stocks, property purchases, and savings schemes.

Use 10% of your income for wants like movies, trips, parties, and shopping. Overspending in this category often leads to debt. Following the 50-40-10 rule promotes a happy, debt-free life.

article_image4

The 50-40-10 rule is a straightforward and practical approach to financial planning. By allocating 50% of your income for essential needs, 40% for investments, and 10% for discretionary wants, you can achieve a balanced lifestyle while building a secure financial future. This rule helps prevent unnecessary debt, encourages disciplined saving, and ensures you enjoy your hard-earned money responsibly. Start implementing this budgeting strategy today to take control of your finances and work towards long-term financial freedom.

