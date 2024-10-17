SIP vs Recurring Deposit: Which delivers better 5-year returns for Rs 5000?

Which yields higher returns on a monthly Rs. 5,000 investment over 5 years? An RD account can be opened at any bank or post office. A 5-year RD offers a 6.7% annual interest rate.

SIP vs RD

Planning to invest a small amount for the next 5 years? Let's compare RD and SIP for higher returns. Both are different investment avenues requiring a fixed monthly investment.

Rs 5,000 investment for 5 years

RD offers fixed returns with no risk. SIP returns are not fixed and carry market risk. Let's see which yields more on a 5-year, Rs. 5,000 investment.

5-Year Recurring Deposit

For RD, you can choose a bank or post office. A 5-year Post Office RD offers 6.7% interest. With monthly Rs. 5,000 deposits, the total investment is Rs. 3,00,000. At maturity, you receive Rs. 3,56,830, including Rs. 56,830 interest.

5-Year SIP Calculator

A Rs. 5,000 monthly SIP over 5 years totals Rs. 3,00,000. At a 12% annual return, you receive Rs. 4,12,432, including Rs. 1,12,432 in returns.

Higher returns for 5-year investment

A safe RD yields Rs. 56,830 on a Rs. 3 lakh investment. A riskier SIP yields over Rs. 1 lakh on the same amount. SIP returns are almost double those of an RD.

