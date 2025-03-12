Salary boost for THESE West Bengal employees! Pay increased from Rs 16,000 to Rs 38,000

The West Bengal government has increased salaries in one fell swoop. A hefty amount of crisp money will come into hand every month. Nabanna made a great announcement. These government employees of Bengal will get extra money from April.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 10:44 AM IST

No more worries. A hefty amount of crisp money will come into hand every month. The West Bengal government has increased the salary handsomely for these employees.

article_image2

Nabanna has already taken a big decision regarding the salary increase. From Rs 16,000 to Rs 38,000 in one fell swoop! Pay raise in April.


article_image3

Notification may also be issued by Nabanna. According to a notification from Nabanna, West Bengal government, the monthly salary of these employees will increase from January 1 this year. The decision to increase the salary of these employees has been taken based on experience.

article_image4

Which employees are in luck?

A significant decision has been taken to increase the salary of a section of contractual employees working in government institutions.

article_image5

It is learned that the central government has increased the salary of contract drivers. Initially, it will increase by Rs 2,500. Accordingly, the minimum salary of all newly recruited drivers will now be Rs 16,000 per month.

article_image6

The new pay scale for drivers working for 5, 10, 15 and 20 years will be as follows: 12. 5 years of experience: Rs 20,000 10 years of experience: Rs 25,000 15 years of experience: Rs 31,000 20 years of experience: Rs 38,000

