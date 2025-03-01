Rs 30,000 credit for vendors! Know how to apply for PM SVANidhi scheme

The PM SVANidhi scheme is a micro-credit program that improves the lives of street vendors. It offers collateral-free loans, interest subsidies, and cashback rewards.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 1:59 PM IST

What is the Prime Minister's Swanidhi Scheme?

The Prime Minister's Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme has been launched to benefit street vendors. Its aim is to improve their lives.

What is the Prime Minister's Swanidhi Scheme?

It is a micro-credit scheme launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in June 2020. Under this scheme, collateral-free loans are provided, without any hassle regarding strict repayment rules. They plan to include about 5 million vendors. Furthermore, interest subsidy claims under the scheme are paid until March 2028.

budget 2025
article_image2

How much loan amount can vendors get?

Loans are provided in cycles under this scheme. Loans can be provided under three cycles through this system. In the first cycle, a maximum of ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 and in the third cycle, a loan of up to ₹50,000 can be provided. The repayment time for these loans is different.

What are the benefits of repaying the loan on time?

Paying on time will bring future benefits. It also helps in getting higher loans in the next round. There is also a 7% annual interest subsidy and an annual cashback reward of ₹1200 for timely repayment of loans.

article_image3

What are the eligibility criteria of the scheme?

Is there any prepayment penalty?

No, there are no loan prepayment charges.

What are the eligibility criteria of the scheme?

Any street vendor who is working in urban areas on or before March 24, 2020, selling goods such as fruits, vegetables, and ready-to-eat street food, or providing services such as barber shops and laundry is eligible. Applicants without a certificate of sale are also eligible and can apply for a temporary certificate after conducting a local inquiry.

article_image4

What are the steps to get a loan under PM SWANidhi?

PM SWANidhi online application makes it easy to access the loan. Street vendors can use the web application to apply for a loan and check the status of the application.

 

article_image5

What is the whole idea behind this scheme?

This scheme has been primarily launched for the financial assistance of street vendors. So that they can restore their lives after the epidemic by providing a special portal. Overall, it will receive an additional positive contribution to the country's gross domestic product.

In fact, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the issuance of credit cards under the Prime Minister Swanidhi scheme in her 2025 budget speech.

“The Prime Minister Swanidhi scheme has benefited more than 6.8 million street vendors, thus giving them a break from high-interest informal sector loans. Building on this success, the scheme will be renewed with enhanced loans from banks, UPI-linked credit cards with a limit of ₹30,000, and skill development support,” she said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India per capita GDP surges by Rs 40,000 in two years: SBI Report AJR

India's per capita GDP surges by Rs 40,000 in two years: SBI Report

Akash Ambani at Mumbai Tech Week 2025: AI to propel India's double-digit growth AJR

Akash Ambani at Mumbai Tech Week 2025: AI to propel India's double-digit growth

Hyderabad's Innomatics disrupts EdTech: Trains thousands in Data Science without a rupee in funding! vkp

Hyderabad's Innomatics disrupts EdTech: Trains thousands in Data Science without a rupee in funding!

Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed new SEBI Chairman: How much will market regulator chief get in salary?

Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed new SEBI Chairman: How much will market regulator chief get in salary?

India's real GDP grew 6.2% in Q3 2024-25, higher than 5.6% in previous quarter shk

India's real GDP grew 6.2% in Q3 2024-25, higher than 5.6% in previous quarter

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Delhi to ban fuel for vehicles older than 15 years at petrol pumps from April 1 ddr

BREAKING: Delhi to ban fuel for vehicles older than 15 years at petrol pumps from April 1

Nadaaniyan trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's romantic film all set to release on THIS date RBA

'Nadaaniyan' trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's romantic film all set to release on THIS date

YRKKH Twist: Armaan discovers a hidden family truth; Read on NTI

YRKKH Twist: Armaan discovers a hidden family truth; Read on

Punjab government sets deadline of three months to make Punjab drug free state

Punjab government sets deadline of three months to make Punjab drug free state

BREAKING: Amit Shah directs authorities to restore free movement in Manipur from March 8 ddr

BREAKING: Amit Shah directs authorities to restore free movement in Manipur from March 8

Recent Videos

Protesters on Rampage on Second Anniversary of Tempi Train Crash | Athens | Asianet Newsable

Protesters on Rampage on Second Anniversary of Tempi Train Crash | Athens | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bangladeshi Students Who Led Uprising Against Sheikh Hasina Form ‘Jatiya Nagorik Party’

Bangladeshi Students Who Led Uprising Against Sheikh Hasina Form ‘Jatiya Nagorik Party’

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Pilots Can Reduce Fuel Consumption in Flight?

Infographic Hub | How Pilots Can Reduce Fuel Consumption in Flight?

Video Icon
Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Video Icon