Rs 236 deducted from SBI account? Here's why and what you need to know

For the past few weeks, money has been deducted from SBI accounts. Account holders are worried about what is happening. What is the reason for this deduction? Let's find out the real reason behind it.

No message received? Didn't send money to anyone. But ₹236 was deducted from the account. SBI account holders have been noticing this for the past few days. The reason for the deduction is that SBI is collecting ATM card annual fees as the financial year ends. The annual fee for SBI Classic, Silver, Global cards is ₹200.

SBI has collected this amount. But you may be wondering why ₹236 was deducted! GST of 18 percent is levied on this transaction. According to this, 18 percent means ₹36 tax. Thus, a total of ₹236 is being deducted from the account. These maintenance charges depend on the type of card we use. If there is not enough amount in the account, the balance will be minus.

How much is deducted for each card? ₹236 is deducted for Classic, Silver, and Global cards. For Yuva/Gold/Combo/My Card, ₹250 plus GST is charged. It is even higher for Platinum cards. A total of ₹350 plus GST is charged on these cards. A whopping ₹425 plus GST is charged on Pride and Premium cards. Some people are also receiving messages regarding this debit, stating that money has been deducted as account maintenance charges.

Regarding UPI Payments as well... Meanwhile, SBI has also taken a key decision regarding UPI payments. It has implemented a daily UPI transaction limit. According to this, users can make a maximum of 10 transactions per day. A maximum of ₹1 lakh can be transacted. However, this amount can be increased through the SBI YONO app.

