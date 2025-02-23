Rs 236 deducted from SBI account? Here's why and what you need to know

For the past few weeks, money has been deducted from SBI accounts. Account holders are worried about what is happening. What is the reason for this deduction? Let's find out the real reason behind it.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Feb 23, 2025, 10:29 AM IST

No message received? Didn't send money to anyone. But ₹236 was deducted from the account. SBI account holders have been noticing this for the past few days. The reason for the deduction is that SBI is collecting ATM card annual fees as the financial year ends. The annual fee for SBI Classic, Silver, Global cards is ₹200.

budget 2025
article_image2

SBI has collected this amount. But you may be wondering why ₹236 was deducted! GST of 18 percent is levied on this transaction. According to this, 18 percent means ₹36 tax. Thus, a total of ₹236 is being deducted from the account. These maintenance charges depend on the type of card we use. If there is not enough amount in the account, the balance will be minus.

article_image3

How much is deducted for each card? ₹236 is deducted for Classic, Silver, and Global cards. For Yuva/Gold/Combo/My Card, ₹250 plus GST is charged. It is even higher for Platinum cards. A total of ₹350 plus GST is charged on these cards. A whopping ₹425 plus GST is charged on Pride and Premium cards. Some people are also receiving messages regarding this debit, stating that money has been deducted as account maintenance charges.

article_image4

Regarding UPI Payments as well... Meanwhile, SBI has also taken a key decision regarding UPI payments. It has implemented a daily UPI transaction limit. According to this, users can make a maximum of 10 transactions per day. A maximum of ₹1 lakh can be transacted. However, this amount can be increased through the SBI YONO app.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian hospitality boom: Demand to outstrip supply in next 3-4 years, says report AJR

Indian hospitality boom: Demand to outstrip supply in next 3-4 years, says report

India not just adopting AI, but defining its governance': FM Nirmala Sitharaman AJR

'India not just adopting AI, but defining its governance': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25 from 5.4 pc in Q2FY25: Union Bank of India

India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25 from 5.4 pc in Q2FY25: Union Bank of India

Global Investors Summit 2025: Kerala gears Up for investment boom AJR

Global Investors Summit 2025: Kerala gears Up for investment boom

Indian banks brace for margin squeeze as RBI eyes more rate cuts AJR

Indian banks brace for margin squeeze as RBI eyes more rate cuts

Recent Stories

How to change your career in your 30s and thrive iwh

How to change your career in your 30s and thrive

Karnataka: Wildfire destroys 35 acres of forest near Chamundi Hills, triggers security boost vkp

Karnataka: Wildfire destroys 35 acres of forest near Chamundi Hills, triggers security boost

Israeli hostage kisses forehead of Hamas militants during exchange ceremony dmn

Israeli hostage kisses forehead of Hamas militants during exchange ceremony (WATCH)

Did you know Soundarya was afraid to act in THIS film? Here's why she quit midway NTI

Did you know Soundarya was afraid to act in THIS film? Here's why she quit midway

Champions Trophy, ENG vs AUS: England skipper Buttler hails Duckett for record-breaking ton against Australia snt

Champions Trophy, ENG vs AUS: England skipper Buttler hails Duckett for record-breaking ton against Australia

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Video Icon
India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Video Icon
IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

Video Icon
FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

Video Icon