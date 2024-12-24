Rs 1,000 pension without income cap: Lakshmi Bhandar brings BIG changes for women

The Lakshmi Bhandar project is one of the most popular projects in the state. You may face big trouble if your name is not in Lakshmi's project.

 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 7:13 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 7:13 PM IST

Lakshmi Bhandar Project

The Lakshmi Bhandar project is one of the most popular initiatives in the state. Under this scheme, the state government provides ₹1,000 per month to women and ₹1,200 per month to members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

article_image2

Lakshmi Bhandar to be linked with old age pension

Recipients of the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme will automatically begin receiving old-age pension benefits upon reaching 60 years of age, without the need for a separate application.

article_image3

State government's initiative

The state government has already taken steps to implement this process, and a draft has been prepared. The government plans to remove the upper-income limit for individuals eligible to receive the old-age pension while already benefiting from Lakshmi Bhandar. It is anticipated that this change will benefit several lakh women in the state.

article_image4

Current upper income limit

Currently, as per the existing rules, individuals are eligible for the ₹1,000 old-age pension only if their monthly income is below ₹1,000.

article_image5

In the future...

If Nabanna implements the proposed changes—allowing seamless transition to the old-age pension for Lakshmi Bhandar recipients—then the income cap will no longer pose a barrier for them.

article_image6

Waiting for draft approval

According to sources at Nabanna, the draft regarding this policy shift has been prepared and is awaiting cabinet approval. Once approved, guidelines will be issued, and administrative steps will be initiated promptly.

article_image7

Waiting for guidelines

Lakshmi Bhandar currently has no upper-income limit, and in the future, this will extend to the old-age pension as well. As a result, a large number of women are expected to benefit from the revised policy.

article_image8

No upper income limit in Lakshmi Bhandar

As per estimates, approximately 2 crore women in the state currently receive benefits under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, and many of them stand to gain from this progressive step.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tata cars to Royal Enfield bikes: THIS Chennai-based firm gifts automobiles to employees; Here's why gcw

Tata cars to Royal Enfield bikes: THIS Chennai-based firm gifts automobiles to employees; Here's why

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to marry Lauren Sanchez on this date; Check theme, Rs 5096-crore wedding plan and more gcw

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to marry Lauren Sanchez soon; Check theme, Rs 5096-crore wedding plan and more

YouTube targets misleading titles and thumbnails in India with stricter enforcement on clickbait content snt

YouTube targets misleading titles and thumbnails in India with stricter enforcement on clickbait content

Bengaluru man cheats 22 people of Rs 2 crore promising house lease through NoBroker app, absconds vkp

Bengaluru man cheats 22 people of Rs 2 crore promising house lease through NoBroker app, absconds

Outgoing Biden govt eases H-1B rules for US firms: What this means for Indians in 2025 AJR

Outgoing Biden govt eases H-1B rules for US firms: What this means for Indians in 2025

Recent Stories

Kerala: One more held after MDMA seizure in Malappuram, accused claim drugs meant for actresses in Kochi dmn

Kerala: One more held after MDMA seizure in Malappuram, accused claims drugs meant for actresses in Kochi

Honda Motor Stock Sees Retail Buzz Explode 4,800% After Best Day In 16 Years: Here's What Is Driving Interest

Honda Motor Stock Sees Retail Buzz Explode 4,800% After Best Day In 16 Years: Here's What Is Driving Interest

Hive Digital Stock Rallies Pre-Market On $30M Nvidia Bet: Retail Cautiously Optimistic

Hive Digital Stock Rallies Pre-Market On $30M Nvidia Bet: Retail Cautiously Optimistic

Indian Army vehicle plunges into 150-metre gorge in J&K's Poonch, several jawans injured snt

BREAKING: Indian Army vehicle plunges into 150-metre gorge in J&K's Poonch, several jawans injured

"Brain not stable": Doctor treating ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli provides update on his health dmn

"Brain not stable": Doctor treating ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli provides update on his health

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon