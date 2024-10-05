Retirement planning made easy: Earn up to Rs 40,100 monthly with SCSS

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    Many people are unsure how to manage their savings after retirement. Some deposit their money in the bank and suffer losses due to inflation, while others lack a plan, leading to unnecessary spending of their savings. To ensure financial security post-retirement, it is crucial to invest in a scheme that offers high returns or regular income. One such option is the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), a post office savings scheme that meets both these criteria.

    Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS):

    Specifically designed for senior citizens, SCSS provides a safe and reliable option for regular income along with high returns and tax-saving benefits. This scheme is an ideal choice for post-retirement income generation. Indian senior citizens can invest either individually or jointly to maximize returns and tax advantages. With a maturity period of 5 years, the scheme offers an attractive annual interest rate of 8.2 percent.

    How many accounts can be opened?

    In the SCSS, an individual can open one account, or a joint account with their spouse. If both husband and wife are eligible, they can each open separate accounts. A maximum of Rs 30 lakh can be deposited in a single account or a joint account with a spouse, and a total of Rs 60 lakh can be invested across two separate accounts. After the 5-year maturity period, the account can be extended for an additional 3 years.

    Regular income or lump sum interest:

    For those opting for regular income through the SCSS, a quarterly payout of Rs 60,150 or a monthly payout of Rs 20,050 can be received. Alternatively, if the interest is not withdrawn, a total of Rs 12 lakh will accrue over 5 years. At the end of the term, the full initial deposit is returned, and the option to reinvest for another term is available.

    Maximising returns with joint investments:

    If both spouses invest through separate SCSS accounts, a combined total of Rs 60 lakh can be invested, doubling the potential interest earned to Rs 24 lakh over 5 years. For monthly income, a total of Rs 40,100 will be credited to your account each month. After the 5-year maturity, the initial investment is returned, and reinvestment for another term is possible.

