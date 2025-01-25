Retirement age to increase to 62? How will it benefit government employees?

The retirement age for government employees is increasing, along with pension amounts. This applies to the education and health sectors, providing employees with additional benefits.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

Great benefits for employees

Special changes have been made to the retirement rules for government employees. As a result of this change, the retirement time of the employees will increase as well as the pension will also get great benefits. 

article_image2

This rule will be effective soon

If the retirement is extended by two years, other opportunities and facilities will be available. It is known that this rule will be implemented soon.

article_image3

2 years extra time in education & health

However, it is good to know that this change in retirement rules has been increased especially in the education and health sectors. Will the employees have to face challenges after this sudden change after the rules so far?

article_image4

Time to determine gratuity

The biggest advantage of two extra years of service will be in gratuity. Because gratuity is determined based on the last salary, as a result, if you get two years of extra service time, employees will get special benefits in gratuity.

article_image5

Extra money will be available in pension

Again, there will be benefits in the case of pension because according to government rules, you have to contribute to the National Pension Scheme, so an additional 24 months of money will be deposited in the pension sector.

article_image6

Healthcare and welfare benefits

In addition, after the employees retire at the age of 62, the government will also provide some health care and welfare benefits. This will bring many changes in the lives of government employees.

article_image7

Additional salary will be available

After two additional years of service, employees will receive gratuity and arrears more quickly at the time of retirement. 

article_image8

Gratuity will also be calculated correctly

Because you can prepare for all those tasks as soon as 60 years are completed. At the same time, gratuity will also be calculated correctly. 

article_image9

Employees will get many benefits

There will be no shortage and arrears will be paid quickly. By getting the benefit of two additional years of service, employees will get relief in retirement age and pension, as well as many other benefits. This new rule will be implemented soon. As a result, many employees of the country will benefit.

