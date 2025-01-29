Retirement age to 62? West Bengal govt employees likely to get THIS big benefit

The West Bengal government is poised to make a major announcement for state government employees. A 10% DA increase is likely, along with a 2-year extension of the retirement age. This decision comes in response to long-standing demands from employees.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 3:42 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 3:42 PM IST

Announcements about Lakshmi Bhandar are coming one after another. Great news also arrived for government employees.

article_image2

The Chief Minister has already increased the allowance for Home Guards. Their salary has increased quite a bit.

article_image3

Salaries will increase significantly this time. Great news for state government employees. Mamata Banerjee will announce a 10% DA.

article_image4

Not only DA increase, but Mamata Banerjee may also extend the retirement age by 2 years before the Centre. Nabanna is about to make such a great announcement.

article_image5

Along with DA, Mamata Banerjee may make such a great announcement. Surprises are coming one after another for the government employees of Bengal.

article_image6

It is learned that the state government has taken such a decision due to the agitation of government employees. This time, DA will be increased by 10% at once.

article_image7

Not only DA increase, but Mamata Banerjee may also extend the retirement age by 2 years before the Centre. Nabanna is about to make such a great announcement.

article_image8

Government employees retire at 60. Now that age has increased by another 2 years. Nabanna is about to give breaking news. Government employees were agitating for DA for a long time, now they got a great surprise.

article_image9

From now on, state government employees will retire at 62. The Chief Minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee, can make such an announcement very soon.

article_image10

From now on, state government employees will retire at 62. The Chief Minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee, can make such an announcement very soon.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka govt to impose additional cess on 2-wheelers, 4-wheelers from February 1; Read this vkp

Karnataka govt to impose additional cess on 2-wheelers, 4-wheelers from February 1; Read this

Wipro elevates workspaces with MyWiproVerse in Hyderabad: Introducing smart lighting and ergonomics AJR

Wipro elevates workspaces with MyWiproVerse in Hyderabad: Introducing smart lighting and ergonomics

DeepSeek is no game-changer, $5M build cost in doubt': Bernstein Report AJR

'DeepSeek is no game-changer, $5M build cost in doubt': Bernstein Report

Trump 2.0 warns of tariffs, but no action yet Markets expect gradual approach: UBI Report AJR

Trump 2.0 warns of tariffs, but no action yet – Markets expect gradual approach: UBI Report

FICCI pre-Budget survey: 64% of industrialists confident in India's economic growth AJR

FICCI pre-Budget survey: 64% of industrialists confident in India's economic growth

Recent Stories

John Cena retirement tour: Revisiting top 5 greatest performances by WWE legend HRD

John Cena retirement tour: Revisiting top 5 greatest performances by WWE legend

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law anr

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law

Kimberly-Clark Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail's Bullish

Kimberly-Clark Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail's Bullish

Brinker International Stock Rises Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

Brinker International Stock Rises Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

Kang Sae-byeok to Seong Gi-hun-8 most heroic Netflix's HIT show Squid Game characters

Kang Sae-byeok to Seong Gi-hun-8 most heroic Netflix's HIT show Squid Game characters

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon