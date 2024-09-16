Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Post Office Term Deposit Scheme: Invest Rs 500000 in post office and get Rs 15,00,000 on maturity

    Post Office Term Deposit Scheme: The 5-year FD in the Post Office Term Deposit Scheme offers an excellent interest rate. By investing Rs. 5,00,000 in this scheme, you can earn over Rs. 15,00,000. This scheme is notable for providing 3 times the return.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 2:27 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

    Savings in the postal department

    Every parent thinks that their children should not face difficulties in the future. For this, they start all kinds of financial planning as soon as the child is born. Some people start investing in schemes in the name of their children.

    article_image2

    If you want to invest a lump sum, you can invest it in Post Office Term Deposit i.e. Post Office TFD scheme. Post office offers better interest rate for 5 years FD than banks. Through this scheme, the invested amount can be increased more than three times. That is, if you invest Rs.5,00,000, you can earn more than Rs.15,00,000. Let's find out how this works.

    article_image3

    To turn 5 lakhs into 15 lakhs, you first need to invest Rs 5,00,000 in Post Office FD for 5 years. 7.5% interest will be available on 5 year FD in Post Office. In that case, if calculated at the current interest rate, the maturity amount after 5 years will be Rs 7,24,974. You do not need to withdraw this amount. Reinvest it for another 5 years.

    article_image4

    If you invest again for 5 years, you can earn Rs. 5,51,175 as interest in 10 years. Thus the amount invested in 10 years will double. That is, it will become Rs 10,51,175 in 10 years.

    article_image5

    This amount should be invested again for 5 years. With this, the invested amount of Rs 5 lakh will be deposited for a total of 15 years. At the time of maturity in the 15th year, the interest on the invested 5 lakhs will be Rs 10,24,149. Adding this to the principal amount of Rs 5 lakh, you will get a total of Rs 15,24,149.

    article_image6

    It is during the teenage years that children need more money for education. In such a situation, this amount of Rs 15 lakh can be used. It is noteworthy that to get the amount of Rs 15 lakh, the Post Office FD has to be extended twice for 5 years.

    article_image7

    The Post Office's 1 year FD can be extended within 6 months from the maturity date. The investment should be extended within 12 months of the maturity period of 2 year FD. At the same time, for extension of 3 and 5 year FDs, the post office should be informed within 18 months of the maturity period. Apart from this, you can request to extend the reinvestment after maturity at the time of opening the account.

    article_image8

    post office scheme

    Like banks, post offices also have options for FDs of different tenures. Different interest rates are offered for each period. Current interest rates are as follows- One year account - 6.9% annual interest Two year account - 7.0% annual interest Three year account - 7.1% annual interest Five year account - 7.5% annual interest

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka govt set to hike Beer prices from October: Report vkp

    Karnataka govt set to hike Beer prices from October: Report

    Arkade Developers IPO opens for bidding: Is it worth subscribing? All you need to know AJR

    Arkade Developers IPO opens for bidding: Is it worth subscribing? All you need to know

    Bajaj Housing Finance's stellar stock market debut: IPO listed at 114% premium check details gcw

    Bajaj Housing Finance's stellar stock market debut: IPO listed at 114% premium; Check details

    Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing: Should investors hold or book profits? All you need to know AJR

    Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing: Should investors hold or book profits? All you need to know

    Adani Group features in TIME's 2024 World's Best Companies List gcw

    Adani Group features in TIME's 2024 World's Best Companies List

    Recent Stories

    6 most beautiful railway stations in India vkp

    6 most beautiful railway stations in India

    Gujarat SHOCKER! Doctor asks patient's kin to remove footwear in emergency ward, gets brutally thrashed (WATCH) shk

    Gujarat SHOCKER! Doctor brutally thrashed for asking patient's kin to remove footwear in emergency ward |WATCH

    GST evasion doubles in India amounting to Rs 2.01 lakh crore anr

    GST evasion doubles in India amounting to Rs 2.01 lakh crore

    Why do young ones find older people attractive? Advantages, disadvantages of age-gap relationships vkp

    Why do young ones find older people attractive? Advantages, disadvantages of age-gap relationships

    Effective strategies to enhance and improve your child's handwriting skills at home NTI

    Effective strategies to enhance and improve your child's handwriting skills at home

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon