Image Credit : iSTOCK

1. Who is eligible for PM Kisan?

Only farming families owning cultivable land in their name.

2. If someone in the family pays income tax, are they eligible?

No. If anyone in the family paid income tax last year, they are ineligible.

3. What if I didn't receive the last installment?

Check your status using your Aadhaar or registration number in the beneficiary status section. Verify eKYC completion and bank linking. Then, contact the concerned officials.