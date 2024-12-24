Performance-based salary hike for central govt employees: Modi government plans to implement new process

Instead of the 8th Pay Commission, speculation has begun about increasing government employees' salaries based on performance and inflation. This new system is expected to bring annual salary increases for good work.

Modi to monitor government employees' work; salaries to increase based on performance. Special announcement from the government. Speculation about the 8th Pay Commission has already begun. Now, there's no need to wait for it. The Modi government made a big announcement.

For the past few months, central government employees have been demanding the 8th Pay Commission. Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary faced questions on this in the Rajya Sabha.

Pankaj Chaudhary said the government is not currently planning to form a pay commission. After this, speculation began about increasing salaries based on employee performance and inflation. Although not publicly, a high-ranking government official commented on this issue. His words clearly indicate that the government is moving in this direction.

He said that attention is being paid to how to protect the interests of employees by removing the pay commission. However, financial analysts have considerable doubts about whether the new method can be a substitute for the pay commission.

Various comments have been made regarding the increase based on skill. A section of government employees mainly has to work in the service sector. The public often complains about their qualifications and skills.

There are also allegations of being deprived of government benefits. Many believe that if this new system of salary increase is implemented, government employees will try to give their best.

There are allegations of reluctance to take responsibility against a section of government employees. On the other hand, many complain about promotions. Many say that the pay commission usually sits every 10 years. If this method is implemented, there will be no need for a long wait for a salary increase.

These two problems will be completely solved by introducing the new system. Then highly qualified and deserving employees will get the right positions. In this context, financial analysts believe that if this system is implemented, it will be possible to bring parity between private sector employees and government employees.

All in all, there is speculation. However, everyone thinks that salaries will increase with this new method. Government employees will no longer have to wait for the pay commission. Salaries will increase every year if they do good work. The government is going to walk this path in the new year. Rumors everywhere. But no correct news has been received yet.

