Performance-based salary hike for central govt employees: Modi government plans to implement new process

Instead of the 8th Pay Commission, speculation has begun about increasing government employees' salaries based on performance and inflation. This new system is expected to bring annual salary increases for good work.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 1:27 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

Modi to monitor government employees' work; salaries to increase based on performance. Special announcement from the government. Speculation about the 8th Pay Commission has already begun. Now, there's no need to wait for it. The Modi government made a big announcement.

article_image2

For the past few months, central government employees have been demanding the 8th Pay Commission. Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary faced questions on this in the Rajya Sabha.

article_image3

Pankaj Chaudhary said the government is not currently planning to form a pay commission. After this, speculation began about increasing salaries based on employee performance and inflation. Although not publicly, a high-ranking government official commented on this issue. His words clearly indicate that the government is moving in this direction.

article_image4

He said that attention is being paid to how to protect the interests of employees by removing the pay commission. However, financial analysts have considerable doubts about whether the new method can be a substitute for the pay commission.

article_image5

Various comments have been made regarding the increase based on skill. A section of government employees mainly has to work in the service sector. The public often complains about their qualifications and skills.

article_image6

There are also allegations of being deprived of government benefits. Many believe that if this new system of salary increase is implemented, government employees will try to give their best.

article_image7

There are allegations of reluctance to take responsibility against a section of government employees. On the other hand, many complain about promotions. Many say that the pay commission usually sits every 10 years. If this method is implemented, there will be no need for a long wait for a salary increase.

article_image8

These two problems will be completely solved by introducing the new system. Then highly qualified and deserving employees will get the right positions. In this context, financial analysts believe that if this system is implemented, it will be possible to bring parity between private sector employees and government employees.

article_image9

All in all, there is speculation. However, everyone thinks that salaries will increase with this new method. Government employees will no longer have to wait for the pay commission. Salaries will increase every year if they do good work. The government is going to walk this path in the new year. Rumors everywhere. But no correct news has been received yet.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tata cars to Royal Enfield bikes: THIS Chennai-based firm gifts automobiles to employees; Here's why gcw

Tata cars to Royal Enfield bikes: THIS Chennai-based firm gifts automobiles to employees; Here's why

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to marry Lauren Sanchez on this date; Check theme, Rs 5096-crore wedding plan and more gcw

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to marry Lauren Sanchez soon; Check theme, Rs 5096-crore wedding plan and more

YouTube targets misleading titles and thumbnails in India with stricter enforcement on clickbait content snt

YouTube targets misleading titles and thumbnails in India with stricter enforcement on clickbait content

Bengaluru man cheats 22 people of Rs 2 crore promising house lease through NoBroker app, absconds vkp

Bengaluru man cheats 22 people of Rs 2 crore promising house lease through NoBroker app, absconds

Outgoing Biden govt eases H-1B rules for US firms: What this means for Indians in 2025 AJR

Outgoing Biden govt eases H-1B rules for US firms: What this means for Indians in 2025

Recent Stories

Turkey explosion: Videos capture devastating aftermath of blast at explosives plant that killed 12 (WATCH) snt

Turkey explosion: Videos capture devastating aftermath of blast at explosives plant that killed 12 (WATCH)

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Timeline of events from fatal incident to Allu Arjun's latest legal struggle dmn

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Timeline of events from fatal incident to Allu Arjun's latest legal struggle

PHOTOS Deepika Padukone inspired 8 salwar suit designs ATG

(PHOTOS) Deepika Padukone inspired 8 salwar suit designs

Jiade Stock Spikes To A Month-High: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Jiade Stock Spikes To A Month-High: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Modern day greats figure out their own path Rohit Sharma backs Virat Kohli ahead of Boxing Day Test (WATCH) snt

'Modern-day greats figure out their own path': Rohit Sharma backs Virat Kohli ahead of Boxing Day Test (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon