Parle-G biscuit to Soap: Price of consumer goods set to INCREASE from January 1; Check HERE

Starting January 1, 2025, several regulations will change, impacting the prices of various commodities. Some items will become cheaper, while others may become more expensive. This article outlines the changes and their potential impact on consumers

ATM withdrawals may incur charges from January 1st due to a proposed increase by banks and ATM operators. Contact your bank for details

Mobile recharge prices are expected to decrease following TRAI guidelines, benefiting many consumers

Parle-G biscuit prices are set to increase from January 1st due to rising production costs, impacting consumers

Petrol and diesel prices may fluctuate from January 1st due to changes in crude oil prices in the International market

Soap prices are anticipated to rise by 7-8% due to increased raw material costs. Middle class is sure to feel the pocket pinch

Giving alms will be subject to legal action in Indore from January 1st, with prior warnings issued to the public

Liquor prices are expected to increase with the new year due to potential tax hikes, though regulations may vary by state

A potential decrease in LPG and CNG prices from January 1st could offer some relief to consumers in India

Prices of everyday FMCG products, including biscuits, oil, and soap, are expected to rise from January 1st, impacting household budgets

