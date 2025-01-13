Pankaj Chaudhary breaks silence on 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees

Despite speculation among central government employees about the 8th Pay Commission, the government has stated that there are currently no such plans.

There has been speculation among central employees for a long time about the 8th Pay Commission. If the 8th Pay Commission is formed, the salary of central government employees will be increased. The minimum salary will be Rs 51,500.

However, there is speculation about when exactly the 8th Pay Commission will be formed. Now, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has spoken on this.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the government has no proposal to bring the 8th Pay Commission. He clarified that the salaries and allowances of the employees are being determined as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

There are no plans yet for the formation of the next pay commission. This statement from the government has put an end to all the news and speculation that claimed that the 8th Pay Commission could be formed soon.

Meanwhile, the 7th Pay Commission came into effect in 2016. At that time, the minimum salary was Rs 18,000 and the maximum was Rs 2.5 lakh.

Considering the current inflation and standard of living, there has been a demand for the 8th Pay Commission from the employees.

However, there is still speculation about the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. Now it remains to be seen when the confirmed news of the formation of the 8th Pay Commission comes out.

