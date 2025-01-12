Online fraud ALERT: Tips to avoid scams while booking online for Mahakumbh 2025

As the 45-day festival approaches, scammers have been exploiting the influx of visitors by offering fraudulent bookings for accommodations, including hotels, dharamshalas, guest houses, and tent city cottages.

The Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025, is expected to draw millions of devotees, including many from overseas. However, as excitement builds for this grand spiritual event, so does the activity of online fraudsters preying on unsuspecting pilgrims.

Fraudulent bookings on the rise:

As the 45-day festival approaches, scammers have been exploiting the influx of visitors by offering fraudulent bookings for accommodations, including hotels, dharamshalas, guest houses, and tent city cottages. A recent incident in Mumbai highlights the growing threat.

A 75-year-old man from Andheri West lost Rs 1 lakh while trying to book tickets and accommodations for the Mahakumbh. The victim, who intended to attend the sacred event with his wife and daughter, fell victim to a fake website advertising tent bookings. After contacting the provided number, he transferred Rs 14,000 for a three-person tent via RTGS.

The fraud didn't stop there. The scammers, posing as travel agents, inquired about his travel plans and offered to arrange round-trip tickets from Mumbai to Prayagraj for Rs 89,000. Trusting the con artists, the victim's son made the payment. Although a receipt was issued, the promised tickets never materialized. When questioned, the scammers claimed a delay of 72 hours, after which their phone numbers were deactivated.

The victim reported the incident to the police, who have launched an investigation. Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of websites and agents before making online transactions.

Police and cyber crime units take action:

To combat such scams, the Uttar Pradesh Police has released a public awareness video featuring Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra. In the video, Mishra advises pilgrims to book accommodations exclusively through the official Mahakumbh website, kumbh.gov.in, and to avoid dubious offers. A list of authorized hotels and guest houses has also been published to help devotees make secure bookings.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime Police Station in Pimpri Chinchwad has issued a broader advisory warning against fraudulent websites soliciting bookings and donations for Mahakumbh. The advisory notes a rise in fake links and social media platforms designed to exploit the trust of devotees.

Key safety measures for pilgrims:

Use Official Sources: Book accommodations only through the official Mahakumbh website or authorized partners.

Verify Contact Details: Cross-check phone numbers and email addresses before engaging with agents.

Beware of Too-Good-To-Be-True Offers: Avoid deals that seem unusually cheap or require immediate payments.

Consult Advisory Notices: Follow updates and alerts issued by local police and cybercrime units.

Latest Videos