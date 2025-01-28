No DA hike for West Bengal employees: Is Mamata Banerjee eyeing retirement at 62?

Retirement age increased, but no increase in DA. Did Mamata Banerjee announce retirement at 62?

article_image1
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

Retirement is no longer at 60, but 2 years later. The central government has increased the retirement age.

article_image2

The central government is about to make a significant announcement. Government employees will now be able to work for 2 more years.

article_image3

This new age rule has been implemented especially in the health and education departments. The retirement age in these departments will soon be 62.

article_image4

Arrears and gratuity will be paid quickly. Pensions will start soon after retirement, without a long wait.

article_image5

The working life of government employees has been extended by 2 years. With these rules, pensions will also increase. Government employees will no longer have to wait for their pensions.

article_image6

Pensions will be paid immediately upon retirement. Retirement will also be delayed by 2 years, potentially increasing pension amounts.

article_image7

Retirement will now be 2 years later than the current age. Working life has been extended by 2 years, with retirement at 62.

article_image8

Pension payments will be expedited. The central government is working to implement this project quickly. No announcement has been made regarding DA in West Bengal yet, but it is expected to increase soon.

