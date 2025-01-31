New business? Avail 35% subsidy on loans and boost your startup

Good news for aspiring entrepreneurs! The central government has launched an excellent scheme to encourage young entrepreneurs. You can receive a subsidy of up to 35% on the loan amount. Let's explore more details about this amazing scheme.

First Published Jan 31, 2025, 11:46 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 11:46 AM IST

Youngsters prefer business over jobs due to low salaries and long hours. The government's PMEGP scheme encourages this trend.

Apply through the PMEGP scheme for a 35% subsidy on your business loan. A well-prepared project report is crucial for loan approval.

Banks offer up to Rs 10 lakhs loan for service sector businesses under the PMEGP scheme with a potential 35% subsidy.

Up to Rs 25 lakhs loan is available for manufacturing businesses under PMEGP, also with a potential 35% subsidy. Also read: Create a home theater for Rs 3,999!

PMEGP isn't just for startups; existing businesses can also use it for expansion. Contact your nearest bank for details and application.

