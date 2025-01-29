Need financial stability? Check out these 3 life-saving Post Office schemes!

The post office offers Jan Suraksha schemes to aid the common people. Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana provide financial assistance during difficult times.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 4:25 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 4:25 PM IST

Post Office Schemes

The post office offers various schemes for the common people. Among these are 3 schemes that provide assistance during difficult times. These schemes can help you and your family arrange funds easily during challenging circumstances. These are known as Jan Suraksha schemes, requiring minimal investment without burdening you. Let's explore these schemes.

article_image2

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana

This is a term insurance plan that provides financial assistance to your family in your absence. Under this scheme, if the insured person dies, their family receives financial assistance of up to 2 lakhs. This assistance can fulfill several family needs during difficult times. To avail of this government scheme, one needs to pay only Rs. 436 annually. 436/12=36.3, meaning if one saves approximately Rs. 36 every month, they can easily pay its annual premium. Anyone between 18 and 50 years of age can purchase this insurance plan.

article_image3

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana is particularly beneficial for those financially weak and unable to afford premiums from private insurance companies. Launched in 2015, Suraksha Bima Yojana provides insurance coverage of up to 2 lakhs in case of an accident. The annual premium for this scheme is only Rs. 20. This amount is easily payable even by the poor. If the insured person dies during the accident, the insurance amount is given to their nominee. On the other hand, if the policyholder becomes disabled, they receive assistance of Rs. 1 lakh under the rules. Individuals between 18 and 70 years of age can benefit from this scheme. If the beneficiary's age is 70 or above, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana is discontinued.

article_image4

Atal Pension Yojana

If you want to arrange a regular income for your old age, you can invest in the government's Atal Pension Yojana (APY). Through this Indian government scheme, you can receive a pension of up to Rs. 5,000 monthly. However, the pension amount you receive depends on your investment. Any Indian citizen who is not a taxpayer and is between 18 and 40 years of age can contribute to this government scheme.

