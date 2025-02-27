Modi govt to launch new scheme: Rs 3,000 monthly aid—check eligibility & apply

The Modi government has launched a new scheme that will provide Rs 3,000 per month. E-Shram cardholders who are workers in the unorganized sector and small business owners will get this benefit. Income taxpayers and EPFO, ESIC employees are not eligible for this scheme.

After winning Delhi, the Modi government has brought special benefits for the whole country. Now, it will give a large sum of money every month.

It is known that Modi is launching a new scheme. Now, the Modi government will give ₹3,000 every month. Launching a special card. If you have this card, you will get ₹3,000 every month.

The name of this special card launched by Narendra Modi is E-Shram Card. Unorganized sector workers or small business owners who do not get a fixed source of income can apply for this card.

However, those who pay income tax cannot apply for this card. Similarly, EPFO, ESIC employees will be deprived of this scheme.

It is expected that many poor people will benefit from this scheme. You can apply for this card after the age of 16.

Not only pension, but many benefits will be available in this. So, apply without delay. You can apply for the E-Shram card from home. First, go to the official website.

Click on the New Registration option there. Then select the Registration on e-Labor option. Enter your mobile number. You will receive an OTP on your phone. Submit all your personal information. By applying in this way, you will get ₹3,000 every month.

Latest Videos