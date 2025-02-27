Modi govt to launch new scheme: Rs 3,000 monthly aid—check eligibility & apply

The Modi government has launched a new scheme that will provide Rs 3,000 per month. E-Shram cardholders who are workers in the unorganized sector and small business owners will get this benefit. Income taxpayers and EPFO, ESIC employees are not eligible for this scheme.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 11:27 AM IST

After winning Delhi, the Modi government has brought special benefits for the whole country. Now, it will give a large sum of money every month.

budget 2025
article_image2

It is known that Modi is launching a new scheme. Now, the Modi government will give ₹3,000 every month. Launching a special card. If you have this card, you will get ₹3,000 every month.

article_image3

The name of this special card launched by Narendra Modi is E-Shram Card. Unorganized sector workers or small business owners who do not get a fixed source of income can apply for this card.

article_image4

However, those who pay income tax cannot apply for this card. Similarly, EPFO, ESIC employees will be deprived of this scheme.

article_image5

It is expected that many poor people will benefit from this scheme. You can apply for this card after the age of 16.

article_image6

Not only pension, but many benefits will be available in this. So, apply without delay. You can apply for the E-Shram card from home. First, go to the official website.

article_image7

Click on the New Registration option there. Then select the Registration on e-Labor option. Enter your mobile number. You will receive an OTP on your phone. Submit all your personal information. By applying in this way, you will get ₹3,000 every month.

