Massive returns: This stock transformed Rs 1 lakh into Rs 83 lakh in 5 years

Investors have become millionaires, sometimes in the short term, sometimes in the long term. Investors are always enthusiastic about multibagger stocks. There is also a search for such stocks.

Piccadily Agro Industries is on that list. This stock has given good returns for the last 6 months. This stock of Piccadily Agro Industries is also a multibagger.

This stock has given a return of 167.96% in the last 1 year. The price of this stock has increased by Rs 509.75 in the last one year.

If seen in the long term, i.e. 3 years or 5 years, the stock of Piccadily Agro Industries has given huge returns. The price of this stock has increased by Rs 779.55 in the last three years. In terms of percentage, this stock has returned 2313.20% in the last 3 years.

If 1 lakh rupees were invested in this stock 3 years ago, then that money would have increased to Rs 23,13,000.

If someone had invested earlier? If someone had invested 1 lakh rupees in the stock of Piccadily Agro Industries five years ago, then that figure would have increased to Rs 83,71,000 today.

The price of this stock touched its highest level in December last year. However, on Tuesday, January 21, this stock fell by 5 percent.

The market capitalization of piccadily agro industries is over 8 thousand crore rupees. This Indian company produces sugar and distillery products.

According to Groww.in, looking at the shareholding pattern of this company, it is known that the promoters hold 70.97% shares of the company, retail investors hold 28.24%. Foreign companies have less than 1 percent investment.

