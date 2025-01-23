Massive returns: This stock transformed Rs 1 lakh into Rs 83 lakh in 5 years

Investors have become millionaires, sometimes in the short term, sometimes in the long term. Investors are always enthusiastic about multibagger stocks. There is also a search for such stocks.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 9:44 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 9:44 AM IST

There are some stocks in the Indian stock market that have given huge returns to investors in a certain period. Investors are always enthusiastic about multibagger stocks. There is also a search for such stocks.

article_image2

Investors have become millionaires, sometimes in the short term, sometimes in the long term. Investors are always enthusiastic about multibagger stocks. There is also a search for such stocks.

article_image3

Piccadily Agro Industries is on that list. This stock has given good returns for the last 6 months. This stock of Piccadily Agro Industries is also a multibagger.

article_image4

This stock has given a return of 167.96% in the last 1 year. The price of this stock has increased by Rs 509.75 in the last one year.

article_image5

If seen in the long term, i.e. 3 years or 5 years, the stock of Piccadily Agro Industries has given huge returns. The price of this stock has increased by Rs 779.55 in the last three years. In terms of percentage, this stock has returned 2313.20% in the last 3 years.

article_image6

If 1 lakh rupees were invested in this stock 3 years ago, then that money would have increased to Rs 23,13,000.

article_image7

If someone had invested earlier? If someone had invested 1 lakh rupees in the stock of Piccadily Agro Industries five years ago, then that figure would have increased to Rs 83,71,000 today.

article_image8

The price of this stock touched its highest level in December last year. However, on Tuesday, January 21, this stock fell by 5 percent.

article_image9

The market capitalization of piccadily agro industries is over 8 thousand crore rupees. This Indian company produces sugar and distillery products.

article_image10

According to Groww.in, looking at the shareholding pattern of this company, it is known that the promoters hold 70.97% shares of the company, retail investors hold 28.24%. Foreign companies have less than 1 percent investment.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

comprehensive guide to mastering home loans in India. Learn about eligibility, tax benefits, interest rates, EMI optimization, and strategies to save money

Understanding Home Loans: Eligibility, Interest Rates, and Application Process Explained

SWR plans new Rs 1,500 crore railway terminal near Devanahalli to ease congestion in Bengaluru vkp

SWR plans new Rs 1,500 crore railway terminal near Devanahalli to ease congestion in Bengaluru

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani steal limelight at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner in Washington gcw

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani steal limelight at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner in Washington

Shock for Karnataka liquor consumers as govt hikes tax on Beer by up to Rs 50 vkp

BREAKING: Shock for Karnataka liquor consumers as govt hikes tax on Beer by up to Rs 45

Mukesh and Nita Ambani attend 'candlelight dinner' with Donald Trump ahead of inauguration (WATCH) snt

Mukesh and Nita Ambani attend 'candlelight dinner' with Donald Trump ahead of inauguration (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Mammootty's film worth your time? Read on RBA

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Mammootty's film worth your time? Read on

Who presented India's first Budget? A look back as Budget 2025 nears AJR

Who presented India's first Budget? A look back as Budget 2025 nears

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim vkp

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim

Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal snt

Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal

Champions League Round Up: Man City, Bayern suffer shock defeats; Arsenal, Real Madrid secure wins hrd

Champions League Round Up: Man City, Bayern suffer shock defeats; Arsenal, Real Madrid secure wins

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Video Icon
Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Video Icon
DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

Video Icon