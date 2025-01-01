Massive 7% DA INCREASE for 2025: Here's what it means for government staff

Government employees received great news at the start of the year. A 7 percent DA increase was announced, surprising employees. How much will government employees receive?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 12:31 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 12:30 PM IST

Last year, before Durga Puja, the central government increased the dearness allowance for all government employees by about 3 percent, bringing the total to 53 percent.

article_image2

January has arrived, and with the new year comes another round of DA increases for central government employees. In this context, the state government has followed the path of increasing the DA for its employees.

article_image3

Government employees are pleased with this new surprise at the beginning of the year. This great news is for state government employees at the start of the new year 2025.

article_image4

On the last day of the year, the state government announced a major decision for state government employees. Last Tuesday, at the direction of the Chief Minister, a 7 percent DA increase was announced for state employees.

article_image5

This increased DA will be available from today, January 1, 2025. Where state government employees previously received 32 percent DA, it has now increased to 39 percent.

article_image6

Over one lakh state government employees will benefit from this DA increase announcement. Residential skills training will be provided in Delhi to approximately 500 youths for cabin crew positions at Air India and Indigo.

article_image7

The government is also taking new initiatives in the state's medical infrastructure. All district hospitals will provide 23 free cancer drugs, benefiting many residents. DA has been announced for Manipur government employees at the start of the year.

