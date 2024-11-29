Mark your calendar! Important money deadlines you can't miss in December 2024

December 2024 brings crucial financial deadlines impacting your personal finances. From free Aadhaar updates to special FD schemes and ITR filing, staying informed can help you avoid penalties and capitalize on opportunities. Mark your calendars to ensure compliance and maximize your financial well-being.

Being aware of important financial deadlines that might have a big influence on your personal finances is crucial as December draws near. By meeting these dates, you may steer clear of needless fines and lost chances and make well-informed financial decisions. The following are some of December 2024's most important financial deadlines: 1. Free Aadhaar update Aadhaar users can use the myAadhaar site to update their information online for free till December 14, 2024. After this date, offline updates at Aadhaar centers will incur a 50 rupee cost. To avoid the extra fee, be sure to update your Aadhaar information before this deadline if you need to make changes to your name, address, or other personal information.

2. AU Small Finance Bank's Ixigo AU credit card The reward points structure for the AU Small Finance Bank's Ixigo AU credit card has undergone modifications. Reward points will no longer be awarded to cardholders for transactions involving government payments, rent, education, and the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) as of December 22, 2024. With effect from December 23, 2024, the bank is also eliminating reward points for overseas purchases and imposing a zero percent foreign currency markup on the Ixigo AU credit card. Keep an eye out for these changes if you often use this card for these kinds of purchases. 3. IDBI Bank special FD Under its 'Utsav FD' program, IDBI Bank provides unique fixed deposit (FD) plans with alluring interest rates for different lengths of time. Investments in these special FDs must be made by December 31, 2024. For tenures of 300, 375, 444, and 700 days, the general public interest rates vary from 7.05% to 7.35%. Even higher rates, ranging from 7.55% to 7.85%, are available to senior persons. Think about investing before the deadline if you want to guarantee competitive returns on your funds.

4. Belated Income Tax returns filing You still have the option to file a delayed Income Tax Return (ITR) if you missed the deadline for the prior fiscal year. For the fiscal year 2024–2025, the deadline for filing a belated ITR is December 31, 2024. Although you can avoid penalties by filing a belated return, be advised that interest on late payments may still be charged. Meeting this date is essential to maintaining your compliance with tax laws. These financial deadlines are essential to making sure your finances are in order as the year comes to a close. Keeping track of these dates can help you save money and take advantage of opportunities, whether you're updating your Aadhaar information, making changes to how you use your credit card, or enrolling in special FD schemes. To protect your financial well-being, make sure to put these deadlines on your calendar and make appropriate plans.



