Major milestone: ISRO's 100th rocket, GSLV-F15, set for January 29 launch

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its 100th rocket on January 29. The GSLV-F15 rocket will carry the NVS-02 satellite into orbit.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 12:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 12:10 PM IST

India's achievements in space

India's success in the space sector is largely due to its scientists. The country has achieved several milestones, including Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan, making developed nations take notice. Notably, India landed on an unexplored part of the moon.

article_image2

ISRO's 100th rocket launch

Nearly 46 years after the launch of its first large rocket, SLV, from Sriharikota on August 10, 1979, ISRO is set to launch its 100th rocket. Sriharikota, a spindle-shaped island in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, is situated between the Buckingham Canal to the west and the Bay of Bengal to the east.

article_image3

GSLV F 15 Launch

ISRO sets launch date

India has launched 66 PSLV, 16 GSLV, 7 LVM3, 4 ASLV, 4 SLV, and 3 SSLV rockets from Sriharikota. The 100th rocket, GSLV-F15, carrying the NVS-02 satellite, is scheduled for launch on January 29th at 6:23 AM. Final launch preparations are underway.

article_image4

GSLV Space Research

NVS-02 Applications

The 25-hour countdown begins on January 28th at 5:23 AM. The GSLV-F15 rocket, equipped with an indigenously developed cryogenic engine, will carry the NVS-02 satellite. This satellite features advanced, domestically produced technology.

article_image5

100th Rocket: GSLV-F15

Disaster Management Applications

The NVS-02 satellite is equipped with L1, L5, and S-band transponders. It will monitor weather, land, sea, and air traffic, and provide crucial information during disasters, according to ISRO.

