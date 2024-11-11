Lost your PAN Card? Here’s how to easily apply for a duplicate online

Lost your PAN card? Learn how to apply for a duplicate PAN card online through the NSDL website. Follow our simple step-by-step guide, check fees, and easily download your replacement.

How to Apply for a Duplicate PAN Card

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is crucial for financial transactions and regulatory compliance in India. Losing your PAN card can cause inconvenience and delays in financial processes, but there's no need to worry as you can easily apply for a duplicate PAN card.

How to Apply for a Duplicate PAN Card? Visit the NSDL website: Go to the NSDL website and select the 'Reprint PAN card' option at the top of the page. Enter your details: Provide your PAN number, Aadhaar number, and date of birth in the required fields. Receive OTP: An OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent to your registered email ID or mobile number. Verify registration: Ensure the mobile number or email ID you provide is the same as registered on your original PAN card. Submit OTP: Enter the received OTP and click the submit button.

Make payment: Proceed to pay the required fee for the duplicate PAN card. Payment can typically be made through credit/debit card or net banking. Request for print: After completing the payment, you will have the option to request a print of your duplicate PAN card. Confirmation: A confirmation message will be sent to your registered mobile number. This message will contain a link to download your e-PAN card. Important Notes: No changes can be made to existing details during the reprint process. The duplicate PAN card will be issued based on the information registered in your original PAN record. The duplicate PAN card will be sent to the address registered with the Income Tax Department.

Downloading your PAN card online: To download your duplicate PAN card online, visit www.onlineservices.nsdl.com. Enter the required details and submit the application form. You will receive your e-PAN card in PDF format via email, which you can easily download and print. This process ensures you can quickly obtain a replacement for your lost PAN card and resume your financial activities with minimal disruption.

