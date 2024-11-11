Lost your PAN Card? Here’s how to easily apply for a duplicate online

Lost your PAN card? Learn how to apply for a duplicate PAN card online through the NSDL website. Follow our simple step-by-step guide, check fees, and easily download your replacement.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 7:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 7:15 PM IST

How to Apply for a Duplicate PAN Card

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is crucial for financial transactions and regulatory compliance in India. Losing your PAN card can cause inconvenience and delays in financial processes, but there's no need to worry as you can easily apply for a duplicate PAN card.

article_image2

How to Apply for a Duplicate PAN Card

How to Apply for a Duplicate PAN Card?

Visit the NSDL website: Go to the NSDL website and select the 'Reprint PAN card' option at the top of the page.

Enter your details: Provide your PAN number, Aadhaar number, and date of birth in the required fields.

Receive OTP: An OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent to your registered email ID or mobile number.

Verify registration: Ensure the mobile number or email ID you provide is the same as registered on your original PAN card.

Submit OTP: Enter the received OTP and click the submit button.

article_image3

How to Apply for a Duplicate PAN Card

Make payment: Proceed to pay the required fee for the duplicate PAN card. Payment can typically be made through credit/debit card or net banking.

Request for print: After completing the payment, you will have the option to request a print of your duplicate PAN card.

Confirmation: A confirmation message will be sent to your registered mobile number. This message will contain a link to download your e-PAN card.

Important Notes: No changes can be made to existing details during the reprint process. The duplicate PAN card will be issued based on the information registered in your original PAN record. The duplicate PAN card will be sent to the address registered with the Income Tax Department.

article_image4

How to Apply for a Duplicate PAN Card

Downloading your PAN card online: To download your duplicate PAN card online, visit www.onlineservices.nsdl.com. Enter the required details and submit the application form. You will receive your e-PAN card in PDF format via email, which you can easily download and print.

This process ensures you can quickly obtain a replacement for your lost PAN card and resume your financial activities with minimal disruption.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Gold Rate November 11 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 58,000; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 11 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 58,000; check details

Swiggy IPO: How to check allotment status online? A step-by-step guide gcw

Swiggy IPO: How to check allotment status online? A step-by-step guide

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 11, 2024: Check latest prices for 22k, 24k gold vkp

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 11, 2024: Check latest prices for 22k, 24k gold

Petrol diesel price on November 11: Check FRESH prices in your city AJR

Petrol, diesel price on November 11: Check FRESH prices in your city

Want to buy Bengaluru GOLD on November 9, 2024? Check latest prices for 1gm, 8gm, and 10gm of 22k, 24k gold vkp

Want to buy Bengaluru GOLD on November 9, 2024? Check latest prices for 1gm, 8gm, and 10gm of 22k, 24k gold

Recent Stories

Bengaluru Ibis hotel in Sampangi Rama nagar gets bomb threat via email probe underway vkp

BREAKING: Bengaluru's Ibis hotel in Sampangi Rama nagar gets bomb threat via email, probe underway

Indian railways 5 senior citizen benefits you should know berth bookings fare discounts more gcw

Indian Railways’ 5 senior citizen benefits you should know

Lactose intolerance? Try these milk alternatives dmn

Lactose intolerance? Try these milk alternatives

Lactose intolerance? Try these milk alternatives dmn

Lactose intolerance? Try these milk alternatives

Smartphone prices to rise in 2025: HERE is the reason dmn

Smartphone prices to rise in 2025: HERE is the reason

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon