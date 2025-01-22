Lakshmir Bhandar update: Rs 3000 monthly deposit from February – Steps to avail

The West Bengal government has announced a significant increase in the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, raising the monthly benefit to ₹3,000. This article details the scheme, eligibility criteria, and application process.

Lakshmir Bhandar will now provide ₹3,000 monthly. The state government made this significant announcement. The state government brings good news for women, providing monthly financial assistance.

General category women currently receive ₹1,000 monthly, while Scheduled categories receive ₹1,200 under Lakshmir Bhandar.

This amount is now increased to ₹3,000. How to apply for this benefit? Income certificates are required to receive the increased benefit. Employees with an annual income less than ₹2.5 lakh are eligible.

Income certificates must be submitted on the Lakshmir Bhandar portal. Ahead of the assembly elections, the Mamata government announces good news, offering women ₹3,000 monthly.

