Lakshmi Bhandar missing from Budget, but 1.27 crore women get Rs 1250 – Who received it?

Despite no mention of Lakshmi Bhandar in the budget, about 1.27 crore women in the state received Rs. 1250. Who received this money? It has been reported that this money started arriving from Monday, February 10!

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given great news in the new year. Due to Lakshmi Bhandar, Rs 1000 to Rs 1200 are directly deposited into women's accounts every month.

Lakshmi Bhandar will increase further this year! The Chief Minister has also announced the date. Several projects have been launched by the state government for the women of West Bengal. The most popular of these is Lakshmi Bhandar.

Meanwhile, Rs 1250 has been deposited in the accounts of 1.27 crore women in the state, not in the Lakshmi Bhandar account.

It has been reported that this money started arriving from Monday, February 10! Later, this amount reportedly increased to Rs 3000. Under which scheme is so much money being given to women?

To make women of lower-income groups living across the state financially self-reliant. At the same time, the Chief Minister started this project with the aim of increasing the financial independence of women so that they do not have to ask for money from their husbands or children.

This project is only for women. No man can apply for this project. It is important that the woman's annual family income is less than Rs 2.50 lakh. Also, according to the official website of this project, women born between January 1, 1961, and January 1, 2000, are eligible for this project.

It is to be noted that all pensioners of the Social Justice Department who receive less than Rs 1250 pension can also join this project.

The applicant must be a permanent resident of Madhya Pradesh. The applicant's age should be between 21 and 60 years.

The Madhya Pradesh government has sent Rs 1250 as an installment to the accounts of women covered under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

