Indian women have more gold than THESE top 5 countries combined

Indian women possess the world's largest private gold holdings, exceeding the combined reserves of the top five countries. Gold plays a vital role in India's cultural heritage and economy, with South India particularly influenced.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 9:54 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 9:54 AM IST

Indian Women and Gold

In India, gold symbolizes wealth, heritage, and cultural significance. A deep-rooted connection exists between Indian women and gold jewelry, evident in Indian weddings. Gold gifting is central to Indian customs.

article_image2

India's Gold Holdings

Indian women's gold surpasses the combined reserves of the top five gold-holding countries: USA, Germany, Italy, France, and Russia. Indian households hold over 11% of global gold, exceeding even the IMF and Switzerland.

article_image3

South India's Gold Dominance

South India, with Tamil Nadu contributing 28%, holds 40% of India's gold. Indian households possess 24,000-25,000 tons of gold, boosting the Indian economy, representing nearly 40% of the GDP.

article_image4

Gold and Income Tax Rules

Income tax rules reflect gold's importance: married women can hold 500g, unmarried women 250g, and men only 100g, highlighting gold's cultural and financial security role for women.

article_image5

Global Gold Trends to Watch

The World Gold Council's Gold Outlook 2025 predicts moderate growth influenced by US politics, central bank demand, and Asian dominance, with India and China leading the market.

article_image6

India's Role in Global Gold

Reduced import taxes in 2024 boosted gold demand in India. The rise of gold-linked financial products expands its ecosystem, offering new investment avenues. India continues to shape global gold demand.

