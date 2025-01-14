Indian Rupee hits all-time LOW: Check Rupee's fall over a period of 100 years; Read NOW

The Indian Rupee has significantly declined in value over the past 100 years. In 1925, 1 USD was worth ₹2.76. Where does the Rupee stand now?

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 2:56 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 2:56 PM IST

The Indian Rupee has been steadily declining against the US dollar over the past few days. The Rupee's value has generally been on a downward trend for the last two weeks

article_image2

Over the past 10 years, the Rupee has seen a significant fall against the dollar. In April 2014, the Rupee was at 60.32 against the dollar, now it's at 86.62

article_image3

Let's understand how the Rupee's value has changed over 100 years and how much it has declined. 100 years ago, before independence, India had no control over its trade with the US

article_image4

Back then, the Rupee and the dollar had no direct relation. The British used the Rupee. However, 100 years ago, under British rule, the Rupee's value was higher, as the British pound was also strong

article_image5

Reports suggest that in 1925, one dollar was worth ₹2.76. Over the past century, the Rupee's real purchasing power and exchange rate have declined significantly

article_image6

You'd be surprised to know ₹1 in 1925 could buy a lot; today, its value is less than 1 paisa. Experts believe this decline is due to inflation, economic policies, and global factors

article_image7

In 1944, the Bretton Woods Agreement was implemented. Under this, the value of every currency was fixed. When India gained independence in 1947, almost all countries accepted this agreement

article_image8

Post-independence, the competition between the Rupee and the dollar began. Due to various factors, the Indian Rupee's purchasing power and exchange rate have been declining for over 100 years

article_image9

To understand the Rupee's decline, consider these factors. In the 1920s, the Rupee's purchasing power was strong, but India was under British rule. Currency value was linked to metals like gold and silver

article_image10

After independence in 1947, India adopted economic and financial policies to stabilize its currency. 1 USD was almost equal to 1 Rupee

article_image11

The Rupee's purchasing power began to decline rapidly in the 1970s due to the global fuel crisis and rising inflation. Currently, inflation and global economic factors have severely reduced the Rupee's purchasing power

article_image12

In 1947, 1 USD = 1 Rupee. In 2025, 1 USD ≈ 86 Rupees. The Rupee's value has reached a historic low this month

